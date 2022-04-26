An Easter visit to Kyiv offers more than mere symbolism

As Secretary of State Antony Blinken put it upon his return to Poland — and standing in front of a hangar loaded with everything from diapers to medical gear headed for Ukraine — “We never come empty-handed.”

Traveling by train through the war-scarred landscape, because air travel to the Ukrainian capital is still too dangerous, the two officials’ in-the trenches meeting was aimed at reassuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of continued US support and the military and humanitarian aid that comes with it.

There was far more than symbolism in the weekend visit to Kyiv of the US secretaries of state and defense — although there is always value to symbolism played out on the world stage.

Also on that list of deliverables was some $700 million in new military aid, the promise of a new, permanent US ambassador, and the resumption of some embassy operations in Ukraine, where the US Embassy had been shuttered since before the Russian invasion in late February.

There is also value in that attempt to restore a sense of normalcy in Kyiv even as the Russian bombardment of the Donbas in the east and along Ukraine’s southern coast continues at its life-destroying pace. On the same day that Easter is celebrated by Ukraine’s Orthodox Christians, there was value in affirming to the international community that there is life and hope here and that it remains for all those not in the line of fire to support Ukraine’s courage to the extent possible.

The visit by Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin came just ahead of a meeting of some 40 NATO and non-NATO nations at the US Air Base in Ramstein, Germany — a meeting aimed at soliciting new military aid and “to coordinate, synchronize our efforts” over the next several weeks, General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters.

It won’t be an easy task. For example, when Germany finally overcame its reluctance to send heavy fighting equipment like the Marder armored personnel carriers desperately needed by Ukraine, historically neutral Switzerland balked. The vehicles use Swiss ammunition, and Switzerland restricts the export of military hardware to “conflict zones.”

It’s so easy to be neutral when surrounded mostly by NATO nations.

And Austin articulated one more reason for Europe to buy into more aid for Ukraine when he said aloud what so many were thinking: “We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine.”

So, yes, by helping Ukraine, Europe will be helping itself too — the opposite of its wink-and-nod approach when Russia gobbled up bits of Georgia and all of Ukrainian Crimea.

But the focus will also be on Washington in the coming days and whether a fractious Congress can unite around national-security matters.

The nomination of a career diplomat, and current ambassador to Slovakia, Bridget Brink, as the new US ambassador to Ukraine should, of course, be handled as expeditiously as possible in the Senate — even egocentric Senator Ted Cruz ought to realize this is no time to play political games with a nomination.

Blinken promised to have “American diplomats back in Ukraine starting next week,” and the embassy reopened in “a couple of weeks,” keeping in mind the security of embassy personnel. When that does happen, Brink should be there.

Advertisement

There will also be a pressing need for Congress to authorize additional funding for Ukraine aid in the very near future, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week. That most recent $700 million in assistance, announced over the weekend, means the administration has pretty much exhausted all the funds previously earmarked for Ukraine.

Yellen did not put a price tag on the new request, but Ukrainian officials have indicated they are looking for about $2 billion a month in emergency assistance.

Some in Congress have suggested using the tens of billions of dollars in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, although Yellen has suggested that be looked at to help fund postwar reconstruction efforts.

Right now, however, there is a war to be fought and a democratic nation to be salvaged from the savagery of an unprovoked attack on its sovereignty. Helping Ukraine succeed in saving itself and in sheltering its people from further harm are causes for common good that should continue to unite Washington and the world community.

