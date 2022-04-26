Boston’s housing inspection system is deeply flawed

In “From study on asthma, a hint of racial bias” (Page 1, April 12), Danny McDonald aptly describes the disparities in Boston’s response to tenant complaints of egregious and unhealthy housing conditions. However, the lack of a timely response is only the tip of the iceberg of a deeply flawed inspection system. The Massachusetts housing code, the basis of the city’s Inspectional Services Department inspections, has been substantially the same since the 1970s, yet serious substandard conditions remain rampant in Boston’s most vulnerable neighborhoods.
ISD inspectors often do not cite conditions that the code defines as “deemed to endanger or impair health or safety,” and when egregious conditions are cited, the cases are often closed without complete repairs. It is common that contractors have two standards of repair — minimum repairs for “code compliance” and maximum repairs for “rehab” or “sale” repairs. Compounding failure to correct hazardous housing conditions is the lack of enforcement by the Housing Courts. A review of 117 eviction cases in Eastern Housing Court (2017) in which tenants filed counterclaims of serious conditions showed that in only 10 cases did landlords agree to make some repairs.
It should not be surprising that front-line housing inspectors quickly burn out as they re-inspect units that are not adequately repaired by recalcitrant landlords and inspect units that have previously passed but that exhibit the same — or new — severe conditions. If inspectors then close cases without full compliance of orders, that should not be surprising either. Housing conditions can be improved, but it requires systemic changes in the inspection system.
Ethan Mascoop
West Roxbury
The writer is a registered sanitarian and an adjunct clinical instructor of environmental health at the Boston University School of Public Health.