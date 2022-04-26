Boston’s housing inspection system is deeply flawed

Boston Inspectional Services’ Investigative and Enforcement Team condemned a garage turned into an illegal two-bedroom unit slated to house 20 people in East Boston. This unit was constructed illegally, stored hazardous material, had missing smoke detectors, and no second egress. It was used as a crash pad by flight attendants. Boston Inspectional Services

In “From study on asthma, a hint of racial bias” (Page 1, April 12), Danny McDonald aptly describes the disparities in Boston’s response to tenant complaints of egregious and unhealthy housing conditions. However, the lack of a timely response is only the tip of the iceberg of a deeply flawed inspection system. The Massachusetts housing code, the basis of the city’s Inspectional Services Department inspections, has been substantially the same since the 1970s, yet serious substandard conditions remain rampant in Boston’s most vulnerable neighborhoods.

ISD inspectors often do not cite conditions that the code defines as “deemed to endanger or impair health or safety,” and when egregious conditions are cited, the cases are often closed without complete repairs. It is common that contractors have two standards of repair — minimum repairs for “code compliance” and maximum repairs for “rehab” or “sale” repairs. Compounding failure to correct hazardous housing conditions is the lack of enforcement by the Housing Courts. A review of 117 eviction cases in Eastern Housing Court (2017) in which tenants filed counterclaims of serious conditions showed that in only 10 cases did landlords agree to make some repairs.