French lessons for American democracy

Russia’s brutal war with Ukraine obviously recontextualized French politics, recasting the authoritarian, nativist, pro-Russian Marine Le Pen in starkly negative terms that transcended that nation’s current economic discontent. Despite her image-softening efforts, Le Pen came to be seen as an abridgment too far of France’s post-Word War II identity. Emmanuel Macron’s big win , meanwhile, was an affirmation of France’s current role in the world and solidarity with the United States , a relationship strengthened by Russia’s brutal military assault on Ukraine.

Call it the Macron Line, the centrist defense that kept France from lurching into the swamp of authoritarian populism. The incumbent president’s strong victory carries an important message about democratic maturity, even as it raises questions about our own republic.

The question now is whether the United States will undergo a similar reckoning during a period when authoritarianism, on the march in other parts of the world, has also established a large foothold here. Will voters in the next several election cycles come to see their lopsided inflation anxieties in the larger context of an otherwise strong economy? Will they disregard the Chicken Little alarmism of the populist right’s relentless culture wars and arrive at a renewed appreciation of pluralism and liberal democracy?

Those are particularly cogent questions at a time when the leaders of one of our major political parties have shown themselves unwilling to wage a stout-hearted defense of American democracy. Indeed, hardly a week goes by in which we don’t become aware of new ways that elements of the Republican Party failed our country.

Last week, we learned that Senator Mike Lee of Utah was urging the White House to have pivotal swing states generate rival slates of electors, pursuant to a scheme to overturn the 2020 election results.

Although also initially hopeful about reversing the results, US Representative Chip Roy, Republican of Texas, came to conclude that if Donald Trump succeeded with his plans, “we’re driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic.” That description, out of the mouth — well, cell phone — of a conservative firebrand, is an apt summation of Trump’s election-subversion efforts.

We have now also gained a clear window into the expedience and cowardice of House minority leader Kevin McCarthy. As reported by The New York Times, McCarthy originally blamed Trump for fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection, considered his conduct indefensible, and told fellow Republicans he was seriously thinking of telling Trump to resign. McCarthy denied the Times account, whereupon the Times revealed him as a liar by producing audiotapes that verified its story. (Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, shared McCarthy’s outrage and hoped Trump would be impeached — though he later voted against convicting him.)

Oh, how short-lived that resolve! Growing nervous that he would endanger his chances of being speaker if he took on Trump, McCarthy was soon traveling to Mar-a-Lago to kiss his ring.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren raised eyebrows on Sunday by calling McCarthy “a liar and a traitor.” And let’s be clear: Her second descriptor missed the mark. McCarthy has now been revealed as prevaricator and poltroon, a man who has put his personal ambition above the welfare of his country.

In an attempt to change the subject, McCarthy has led a rally-the-nativists trip to the southern border, with, among others, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, the face of belligerent conspiratorialist stupidity.

Does all that mean that citizens who revere our democracy should vote Democratic in the upcoming midterms?

No — but it does mean they should vote democratically.

That is, for candidates who unequivocally reject the absurd, evidence-free assertion that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from Trump. If candidates won’t stipulate that Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States, they have one of three failings:

(1) They are not clear-headed enough to render an easy judgment about ridiculous claims of electoral theft; or

(2) They are not devoted enough to country to uphold our electoral process if doing so means seeing the other party win the presidency; or

(3) They are too craven to speak the truth to constituents who may find that truth disagreeable.

Simply put, if a candidate falls into any of those categories, that person is not sufficiently committed to the US Constitution or to American democracy to be entrusted with an important government office.

As in France, for the health and future of our country, the center must hold.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.