2022 NFL Draft: How to watch, first-round order, and when the Patriots are picking

It should be a busy few days for the Patriots, who are scheduled to make eight picks, although coach Bill Belichick has never been shy about trading down and acquiring more selections. The Patriots are likely to target the offensive line and the defensive side of the ball with their choices, starting at No. 21.

The 2022 NFL Draft is set for Thursday night in Las Vegas, and without obvious star power at quarterback or at the skill positions, and little consensus at the top of the order, anything could happen once the Jaguars are on the clock with the first pick.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draft.

What time does the 2022 NFL Draft start?

Round 1: Thursday, 8 p.m.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, noon

Teams have 10 minutes to make a pick in the first round, seven minutes in the second and third, five minutes in rounds three through six, and four minutes for the seventh round.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

What time will the Patriots pick in the first round?

With 10 minutes to make each pick and the patriots selecting 21st, expect them to be on the clock around 10:45 p.m. ET; the Colts made the 21st selection just after 10:50 p.m. in 2021.

Where is the NFL Draft?

The draft is in Las Vegas as the NFL looks to make one of its marquee events something of a spectacle. Las Vegas was initially slotted to host the draft for the first time in 2020, but the in-person festivities were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How can I watch the NFL Draft?

The draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.

Where do the Patriots pick?

The Patriots have nine picks — five of their own, plus four acquired via trade — but those numbers could change because of the team’s penchant for draft-day trades.

Here’s where the Patriots stand entering Thursday:

⋅ No. 21 (Round 1, pick 21)

Advertisement

After posting a 10-7 record and falling to Buffalo on wild-card weekend, the Patriots will pick in the mid-to-late stages of most rounds, starting at No. 21 overall.

⋅ No. 54 (Round 2, pick 22)

⋅ No. 85 (Round 3, pick 21)

⋅ No. 127 (Round 4, pick 22)

⋅ No. 158 (Round 5, pick 15)

New England’s fifth-round selection was acquired through a trade: the 170th choice was added in April’s deal with Miami for wide receiver DeVante Parker.

⋅ No. 183 (Round 6, pick 4)

⋅ No. 200 (Round 6, pick 22)

⋅ No. 210 (Round 6, pick 32, via trade with Rams for Sony Michel)

⋅No. 245 (Round 7, pick 24)

What is the full NFL Draft order?

Round 1

1. Jacksonville

2. Detroit

3. Houston

4. NY Jets

5. NY Giants

6. Carolina

7. NY Giants (From Chicago)

8. Atlanta

9. Seattle (From Denver)

10. NY Jets (From Seattle)

11. Washington

12. Minnesota

13. Houston (From Cleveland)

14. Baltimore

15. Philadelphia (From Miami)

16. New Orleans (From Indianapolis through Philadelphia)

17. LA Chargers

18. Philadelphia (From New Orleans)

19. New Orleans (Philadelphia)

20. Pittsburgh

21. New England

22. Green Bay (From Las Vegas)

23. Arizona

24. Dallas

25. Buffalo

26. Tennessee

27. Tampa Bay

28. Green Bay

29. Kansas City (From San Francisco through Miami)

30. Kansas City

31. Cincinnati

32. Detroit (From LA Rams)

Here’s the complete order of the 2022 NFL Draft. This page will be updated throughout the draft with the selections.

Advertisement

Who are the top prospects?

There isn’t a surefire top pick this year like Trevor Lawrence was in 2021, but most draft experts expect the opening picks to be used on the defensive side of the ball.

The closest thing to a consensus No. 1 is Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, perhaps the cream of an excellent pass-rushing crop. Few assets are more valuable than an elite edge rusher, and Hutchinson seems like the surest thing on that front, a special athlete with a 6-foot-7 frame who dominated the Big Ten. Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux is the other top-tier pass-rusher available, having spent much of the fall wreaking havoc in Pac-12 backfields. Georgia’s Travon Walker is another option in the mix for the No. 1 pick, an excellent run-stopper up front who some believe has more to offer as a pass-rusher than he could in his role with the national champion Bulldogs.

Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson appeared in 43 games for Michigan in four seasons. Darron Cummings/Associated Press

If a team wants to bolster its offensive line, tackle Ickey Ekwonu (NC State) will likely be the first off the board, and could be in the mix at the very top; Evan Neal (Alabama) is the other offensive lineman that should go early. Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner is the best corner available and could crack the top five, while wideouts Jameson Williams out of Alabama and Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson are the skill position guys with the best chance of being picked in the top 10.

One of the draft’s biggest talking points has been the dearth of obvious star power at quarterback. Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Mississippi’s Matt Corral; a team could talk itself into any of them, but Lawrence, Andrew Luck, or Joe Burrow they are not, and this quarterback class is a far cry from 2021′s much-discussed crop.

Advertisement

What do the mock drafts say about the Patriots?

Here’s where some experts think the Patriots might go with their first choice, with most expecting the Patriots to shore up the defense in the first round:

⋅ ESPN’s Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr.: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

⋅ NFL Network’s Peter Schrager: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

⋅ NFL.com’s Charles Davis: Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

⋅ NFL.com’s Maurice Jones-Drew: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

⋅ Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

⋅ CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

⋅ The Globe’s Ben Volin has the Patriots taking Booth in the first round; you can see his first-round mock draft here.

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd ran the 40-yard dash in 4.66 seconds at the NFL Combine. Darron Cummings/Associated Press

By the numbers

0: The number of draft-day trades the Patriots made in 2004. It’s the only draft in which the Patriots haven’t made a draft-day trade under Bill Belichick.

5: The Patriots are selecting 21st overall for the fifth time. Things didn’t work out for running back Laurence Maroney (2006) in New England, but Daniel Graham (2002) was a productive tight end on two Super Bowl winners in the mid 2000s, Chandler Jones (2012) blossomed into a Pro Bowl pass rusher in New England, and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork (2004) is finalist for the Patriots Hall of Fame this year.

8: New England has chosen at least one offensive lineman for eight straight drafts, dating back to 2014.

Advertisement

15: After making two selections from Alabama (Mac Jones and Christian Barmore) and two more from Oklahoma (Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson) in 2021, the Patriots have selected multiple players from the same school on 15 occasions.

23: Boston College and Michigan are the happiest hunting grounds for the Patriots, taking 23 players from each school over the years.

83: The Patriots have made 83 draft-day trades in 22 drafts under Bill Belichick, 19 more than any other team.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.