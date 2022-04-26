Bruins defeat league-leading Panthers at Garden

Entering the third with a one-goal lead, they held the Panthers to three shots in the final 20 minutes.

The Bruins outshot the Panthers, 38-21, by using their attack as their best defense. Coach Bruce Cassidy said before the game he was using this game as a measuring stick to see how well the Bruins could check.

The Bruins, rising to the challenge of facing arguably the best offense in hockey, stopped the Florida Panthers, 4-2, on Tuesday night at TD Garden by playing one of their more complete games of the season.

Two goals in six seconds in the second period — from Erik Haula and Taylor Hall, both set up by their linemate David Pastrnak — and a Jake DeBrusk strike early in the third were the difference.

Advertisement

The Panthers pulled netminder Sergei Bobrovsky with 3:26 to go, and Brad Marchand fired the empty-netter from the blue line. It was Marchand’s first goal after an 11-game drought, leading to some relieved smiles. Starting the play was the reborn DeBrusk, who poked the puck away from Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov in the neutral zone.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Playoff-wise, nothing was decided in Game 80 for both teams. The Bruins (50-25-5) inched closer to cementing their first-round opponent, which is increasingly likely to be the Hurricanes. If they see the Panthers (57-17-6), it might come closer to the Eastern Conference finals.

The Panthers may well capture the Presidents’ Trophy this week. They just won’t do it after beating the Bruins.

Cassidy became a 50-win coach for the second time, last reaching that mark in 2017-18, his first full season in town.

The Bruins continued to add to their club record (since 1977) for power-play ineptitude. They went 0 for 3 and now stand 0 for 36 over the last 12 games. They couldn’t crack a weary group of Panthers penalty killers when they had back-to-back minors midway though the third. It is becoming comical, this run, but they did have some quality looks.

Advertisement

Other observations from the game:

▪ With a three-line attack playing defense via puck possession, the Bruins limited the Panthers to 18 shots through two periods. The returning Hampus Lindholm, who played 16:50 of the first 40, and partner Charlie McAvoy (17:16) were critical in shutting down the visitors’ speedy transition game. Not a lot of time spent in the zone. The Panthers registered 32 shot attempts through 40, to the Bruins’ 38 (22 of them on goal).

▪ The Bruins had the best chances of the early going, with a few backdoor looks that nearly went in. They went rush for rush with the Panthers and did most of the attacking while killing a Haula cross-checking penalty (5:41). Marchand nearly scored on a three-on-two shorthanded rush, Marchand to Patrice Bergeron to McAvoy, culminating in the defenseman’s backhand feed to Marchand below the left dot. He walked in, but Bobrovsky made the save. This was some of the sharpest puck moving the Bruins have had in weeks.

▪ Still, it was 1-0, Panthers, at the 8:00 mark. Some 19 seconds after the penalty expired, defenseman Gustav Forsling sneaked a shot through a Sam Reinhart screen. Linus Ullmark (16 saves through two) turned around a second after the puck went in the net, seemingly stunned to see it there. But Ullmark made some big stops, none larger than a glove-flashing denial of Reinhart’s wrister from in tight, with under five minutes left in the first.

Advertisement

▪ Sparked by that save, the Bruins finally solved Bobrovsky on their eighth shot. On a quick-strike two on one thanks to a soft-touch entry feed from Hall, Pastrnak pulled defenseman Robert Hagg toward him with some fancy stickhandling, then zipped it across the slot to Haula (18th goal).

▪ Make it two goals in six seconds. Off the ensuing faceoff, Florida’s Mackenzie Weegar passed to no one, and Pastrnak shuttled a feed to a streaking Hall. The left winger, who shows a blistering shot when he chooses to deploy it, beat a frozen Bobrovsky over the glove. That left Hall at 19-40–59 for the season, his highest point total since his MVP season in 2018 (39-54–93) and third-highest of his 12-year career.

▪ An excellent first period, but the Bruins couldn’t finish out the final 10 seconds. Different tempo, but you’ve heard this melody before. Brandon Carlo slashed Anthony Duclair, who had sneaked in nearly alone. Reinhart tied the score with 0.6 seconds left on the power play. From a sharp angle, the ex-Sabre cleaned up a Claude Giroux rebound, of which Ullmark lost track. Other than that, the Bruins’ penalty kill (1 for 2) denied the Panthers their usual quality looks.

▪ The Bruins were determined to get pucks to the net, on the net, near the net. After Marchand’s long shot caught Bobrovsky in the shoulder, the rebound was right there for DeBrusk to follow at 4:59 of the second. It was DeBrusk’s 24th goal, leaving him three shy of his career high. He had seven goals in the first 48 games.

Advertisement

▪ The Bruins were scoring at even strength, but the power play (0 for 1) fell to 0 for 34 over the last 11 games. They have nearly an hour of man-advantage time — 56:04 — in that stretch with zilch to show for it.

▪ Old friend Joe Thornton and Tomas Nosek exchanged angry shoves during a scrum at 18:22 of the first, leaving both penalized for roughing. That may have been carryover from the first round of the 2019 playoffs, when Thornton (San Jose) drew a one-game suspension for a head shot on Nosek (Vegas). Thornton, chippier in his old age than he was as a young Bruin, was called for tripping at 11:49 of the second when he clipped McAvoy while heading off for a change.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports and on Instagram @mattyports.