Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk focused on the playoffs, not his future

DeBrusk, who cratered last season — a career-low five goals and 14 points in 41 games — entered Tuesday with 23 goals and 39 points, four shy of his bests in each category. He has responded to the challenge of moving to the No. 1 line, playing his off (right) wing with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand .

“Again, I can’t comment on that as of now,” said DeBrusk, who spoke to reporters before Tuesday night’s game against the Panthers. “It’s one of those things that I focused on winning the Stanley Cup with this team. Whether I’m playing — it’s one of those things where there’s only three games left, and the playoffs are approaching. That’s my main focus right now. I’m not thinking about anything else.”

Along the way, DeBrusk requested a trade around the time he was scratched for a Nov. 28 game against the Canucks. He had COVID (for the second time) in early January. He remained with the team through the March 21 trade deadline. Hoping to find a taker for the unhappy winger, the Bruins re-signed him to a budget-friendly two-year, $8 million deal. Had he not signed that deal, he would have been owed a $4.41 million qualifying offer.

DeBrusk’s bounce-back season earned him the Bruins’ Masterton Trophy nomination, as selected by the local chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The award is for sportsmanship, perseverance, and dedication to hockey. DeBrusk was surprised by the nod, word of which came Monday in a text from his mother, Cindy.

What does DeBrusk consider his greatest challenge this season?

“At this point, I don’t actually know,” he said. “I haven’t really thought of that. There’s obviously a lot. I’d probably say just my goal was to hit 20 goals. My goal was to bounce back.”

DeBrusk has remained mum about what made his game go south, and why he wanted — or wants — out of Boston. For him, all that matters right now is that he’s all-in.

“Obviously, it was a tough year for everybody, myself included. This year with everything else, it was a lot,” he said. “I give lots of credit to my teammates and everybody here that kind of kept it pretty tight-knit, and made it feel pretty normal. I give a lot of credit to the guys in the room for helping me steer the ship back in the right way.”

Jumbo sighting

Unless he returns for a 25th season at age 43 — or gets the call for a potential Bruins-Panthers playoff series — Tuesday was likely Joe Thornton’s final game on Causeway Street.

Thornton, chasing the Stanley Cup in Florida after coming up short in Toronto last season, has a 5-5–10 line in 31 games. The man with the jumbo-length beard was playing his third game in April, with “DNP” next to his name for 10 other games.

He drew in at No. 4 left wing for the Panthers after Ryan Lomberg was suspended one game (an automatic ruling) for taking an instigator penalty in the final five minutes of Sunday’s 8-4 loss to the Lightning.

Thornton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1997 draft, spent eight years in Boston (169-285–454 in 532 games) before a November 2005 trade to San Jose.

And the winner is …

The Bruins handed out player awards before the game. Charlie McAvoy won the Eddie Shore Award (hustle and determination), David Pastrnak won the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy (performance in home games), Nick Foligno took home the John P. Bucyk Award (charitable endeavors). This season’s three stars: 3. Bergeron; 2. Marchand; and 1. Pastrnak The Seventh Player Award will be presented before Thursday night’s game against Buffalo ... Hampus Lindholm, believed to be dealing with a left knee issue, and Pastrnak (core) returned after one-game rests … Trivia: Entering Tuesday, the most recent scorer of a power-play goal for the Bruins? Erik Haula. He connected April 2 vs. Columbus. It was part of his second-half surge, which saw him put up 16-22–38 in 53 games since the Jan. 1 switch to put him and Pastrnak on the second line … Mike Reilly and Marc McLaughlin were healthy scratches … Florida’s 13-game winning streak, which fizzled with that home loss to Tampa Bay, was a franchise record and the longest in the NHL this season. The Panthers outscored opponents, 64-33, during that run … The Panthers finished 34-7-0 at home … Old pal Noel Acciari, who has battled an upper-body ailment all season (2-5–7 in 17 games), skated the No. 3 left wing for Florida … The Panthers rested middle-sixer Mason Marchment, who had been 2-3–5 in his previous three games … The Panthers entered Tuesday with a chance to clinch their first Presidents’ Trophy, if they beat Boston and St. Louis beat Colorado, or they earned one point vs. Boston and St. Louis beat Colorado in regulation … Aaron Ekblad, out since March 18 with an apparent right leg injury, took part in the Panthers’ pregame skate at TD Garden. His availability for the playoffs is unknown.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports and on Instagram @mattyports.