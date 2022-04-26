Case baseball needs 10 innings to overcome Greater New Bedford

Case coach Dave Ulmschneider knew his side had the advantage as the home team going into extras, but believed his Cardinals did a good job pushing through such a long game, knowing one hit could make all the difference.

In the 10th inning, Adam Gracie lined a double to the gap to drive in the winning run as Case (7-1) earned the walkoff win.

The Case and Greater New Bedford baseball teams played not one, not two, but three extra innings Tuesday before the host Cardinals pulled out a marathon 3-2 South Coast Conference victory in Swansea.

“One’s going to get it done,” Ulmschneider said. “The guys did a really good job. We used pinch-hitters, we used defensive replacements and re-entries, so the kids did a really good job of staying focused and sticking together.”

Case starter Ryland Pacheco struck out six through seven innings, before starting center fielder Will LeBoeuf stepped to the mound in relief, allowing only one baserunner and no hits in the three extra frames.

Before the game settled into a pitchers’ duel, both teams got on the board early.

GNB catcher Nate Roderiques ripped a two-run double in the first for an immediate 2-0 lead. The Cardinals tied the game in the third with a bases-loaded walk followed by a Jacob Poitras single to left.

From there, it was a defensive battle. Ulmschneider said the pitchers on both sides pitched to contact, which tested the fielders. He credited Poitras and the walkoff hero Gracie with putting up strong two-way performances from the infield.

“It wasn’t high strikeouts. There were a lot of good defensive plays,” Ulmschneider said.

For the Cardinals, this marathon win added more wind under the wings of the group.

“They believe they can beat anybody, no matter who it is,” Ulmschneider said. “This will definitely boost their confidence, and we’ll go from there.”

Joseph Pohoryles can be reached at joseph.pohoryles@globe.com.