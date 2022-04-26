EMass softball: Billerica’s Naomi Boldebuck headlines Players of the Week

Gigi Aupont, Bishop Fenwick — The sophomore from Salem tossed a no-hitter in a 2-0 nonleague win over Whittier. She followed with an 11-strikeout three-hitter in a 12-5 victory over Rockport.

Naomi Boldebuck, Billerica — The junior racked up three wins in as many days, capped by her first career no-hitter in a 2-0 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Lowell. In 16 ⅔ innings of work, Boldebuck struck out 26 and allowed five hits and three earned runs.

Jamie Chmielewski, Needham — In a 13-2 Bay State Conference victory over No. 19 Newton North, the senior finished 4 for 4 and drove in seven runs for the Rockets (3-2).