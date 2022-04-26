EMass softball: Billerica’s Naomi Boldebuck headlines Players of the Week

Gigi Aupont, Bishop Fenwick — The sophomore from Salem tossed a no-hitter in a 2-0 nonleague win over Whittier. She followed with an 11-strikeout three-hitter in a 12-5 victory over Rockport.
Naomi Boldebuck, Billerica — The junior racked up three wins in as many days, capped by her first career no-hitter in a 2-0 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Lowell. In 16 ⅔ innings of work, Boldebuck struck out 26 and allowed five hits and three earned runs.
Jamie Chmielewski, Needham — In a 13-2 Bay State Conference victory over No. 19 Newton North, the senior finished 4 for 4 and drove in seven runs for the Rockets (3-2).
Advertisement
Caitlin Miller, Oliver Ames — The junior (2 for 3, 2 RBIs) plated Devon Morris with the winning run in a 4-3 walkoff win over Hockomock rival Stoughton. Miller also finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored, leading the Tigers to a 5-2 nonleague win over East Bridgewater.
Caroline Peterson, Silver Lake — In a 13-1 nonleague win over Foxborough, the senior tossed a no-hitter, striking out 13.
Eliana Raposo, Dighton-Rehoboth — The senior spun three hitless innings in a 20-0 South Coast win over Old Rochester, struck out seven and had two hits and three RBIs in an 11-8 victory over Somerset Berkley, and fanned 11 in an 8-2 win over Fairhaven, with three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.