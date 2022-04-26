Franklin girls’ lacrosse recovers from early hole to roll past Lincoln-Sudbury in top-five showdown

Junior midfielder Kaitlyn Carney and senior midfielder Jacqueline O’Neil paced the Panthers (5-0) with three goals apiece, while Anna Grasso, Payten Crandall, Riley Cross, Jamie Tanner, and goalie Brigid Earley anchored a stellar defensive effort to stymie one of the state’s most explosive offenses.

When the second-ranked Panthers surrendered two in the first eight minutes against the No. 4 Warriors, and fell in an unfamiliar early hole, there was no panic whatsoever. They rode a commanding 7-0 run over the next 16 minutes to pave the way for a convincing 10-5 road win.

Entering Tuesday’s showdown with Lincoln-Sudbury, the Franklin girls’ lacrosse team had not allowed more than one goal in any of its four games.

Advertisement

“We started off a little slow because we were nervous, but once we got past the initial jitters, we started really communicating and jumping the double quickly and shutting them down,” Grasso said.

In a rematch of last year’s Division 1 East semifinal — which Franklin won by a similar 10-7 score — the Panthers were extremely patient and methodical Tuesday against the sturdy defense of the Warriors (6-1). Even when decent opportunities emerged, the Panthers continued to zip the ball around in pursuit of great ones.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

After Reagan Malo and Nicola Donlan put L-S ahead early, Carney, Katie Peterson, and Lindsay Atkinson delivered twice each and O’Neil added another as the Panthers built a commanding 7-3 halftime cushion. It took some time to figure out how to generate quality shots, but once they did, they never relented.

“You have to move the ball a lot and be patient to get your look,” Franklin coach Kristin Igoe Guarino said. “If you try to force it, they’re ready to collapse, so we really harped on discipline.”

The second half was largely a defensive battle, as a steady drizzle fell and Franklin outscored Lincoln-Sudbury, 3-2, behind Carney and O’Neil’s consistency. The Panthers, who had outscored their opponents, 82-3, to start the season, were thrilled to meet the challenge.

Advertisement

Despite the setback, the Warriors know they still have lots of lacrosse in front of them. Lucy Davis, a junior catalyst for L-S who scored in the second half, said playing top teams is imperative in order to get to the next level.

“We know the road is through Franklin,” L-S coach Kaillie Kelly said. “We’re excited to get the chance to play the best. I think we did a lot of great things and made some costly mistakes. That’s where we’ve got to learn and get better, but that’s what happens in April.”

Billerica 20, Tewksbury 7 — Julia Trainor (6 goals, 6 assists) and Sara MacLeod (5 goals) led the scoring outburst from Billerica (6-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference road win.

North Andover 18, Methuen 5 — Janie Papell scored eight goals and added three assists to lead the way, and Isabella Robinson chipped in four goals and two assists to power the Scarlet Knights (5-5) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Quincy 9, Whitman-Hanson 6 — Delia Nichol (6 goals) paced the Presidents (7-3) to a Patriot League win against the Panthers.

Swampscott 16, Salem 1 — Broghan Laundry (5 goals, 4 assists) and Brooke Waters (5 goals, 3 assists) paced the Big Blue (3-2) to a win against the Witches. Coco Clopton also contributed four goals and two assists.

Advertisement

Boys’ lacrosse

Billerica 14, Tewksbury 2 — Conor Doherty recorded three goals and one assist and John Caserta recorded two goals and three assist to secure the Merrimack Valley win for the No. 10 Indians (7-1) over the Redmen (2-5). Jason Martin (2 goals, 2 assists) and Aidan Gibbons (2 goals, 2 assists) also contributed.

Franklin 13, Norwell 12 — Luke Davis scored six goals to pace the Panthers (7-2) in another one-goal thriller.

Hingham 15, Plymouth South 0 — Henry Crean (3 goals), Mike Garrity (2 goals) and Henry Woodyatt (2 goals) led the way for the third-ranked Harbormen (7-1) to power past the Panthers (5-3) for the Patriot League win.

Mashpee 21, Falmouth Academy 10 — Owen Balfour (5 goals, 6 assists) and Jack Howard (8 goals, 4 assists) paced the Falcons (5-2) and Kayden Eaton made 20 saves in the win.

North Andover 12, Methuen 6 — Freshman Trey Kean (3 goals, 2 assists) and junior Brian Ferullo (2 goals, 3 assists) led the way for the No. 12 Scarlet Knights (7-1) as they topped the Rangers (2-5) in the Merrimack Valley contest.

Sandwich 8, Foxborough 7 — Matt DiGiacomo netted a hat trick, including the winner in the final minute after Caleb Richardson scored the tying goal with 1:20 left for the Blue Knights (6-2).

Scituate 7, Silver Lake 6 — Jacob O’Malley tied it, 6-6, midway through the fourth quarter and Charlie Hartwell potted the winner for the Sailors (7-1) with under two minutes to play.

St. John’s Prep 16, Malden Catholic 1 — Josh Haarmann (2 goals, 2 assists), Madden McGowan, Ben Merena, and Oliver Roselli netted their first varsity goals for the second-ranked Eagles (8-2) in the Catholic Conference win. Rowan Mondello had two goals and Brendan Powers tallied once and set up four others.

Advertisement

Softball

Abington 5, Norwell 0 — Shannon Varvitsiotis struck out 10 in a shutout performance, and Keira Howley (2 for 4) and Calli Pineau (1 for 4) drove in two runs apiece to push the No. 17 Green Wave (7-1) to a South Shore League win.

Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon 14, Maimonides 4 — Taylor Daley drove in six runs on three hits to power the Phoenix (6-1) to a nonleague win.

Girls’ tennis

Sturgis West 3, Sturgis East 2 — Sarah Etre (6-2, 6-2), Jillian Burdge (6-1, 6-0), and Brodie Gerlach (6-2, 6-4) won at first, second, and third singles to propel West to the Cape & Islands win.

Baseball

Case 3, Greater New Bedford 2 — Adam Gracie’s RBI double in the 10th inning lifted the Cardinals (7-1) to a South Coast Conference walkoff win. Will LeBoeuf pitched three hitless innings in relief to earn the decision.

Reading 5, Stoneham 2 — Jack Raimo (6 strikeouts) allowed three hits and no earned runs across five innings, and Michael Fabiano drove in three runs to lead the No. 17 Rockets (8-1) to a Middlesex League win.

Boys’ volleyball

Greater Lawrence 3, KIPP Academy 0 — Sal Silfa (6 aces, 3 kills) and Juan Reyes (11 service points, 3 aces) powered the host Reggies (6-1) to a Commonwealth victory.

Advertisement

Lowell Catholic 3, Essex Tech 0 — John Nangle (8 kills, 5 blocks) carried the Crusaders (6-1) to the Commonwealth win.

Methuen 3, North Andover 2 — Sophomore James Levesque totaled 13 kills, 3 blocks, 8 digs, and 2 aces to lead the Rangers (2-5) in the Merrimack Valley Conference road win.

Westford 3, Wachusett 0 — Tejas Kudva tallied 9 kills and 4 aces as the fourth-ranked Grey Ghosts (6-1) cruised to a nonleague win at home.

Scott Connolly named Fenwick AD

Scott Connolly, director of athletics at Salem High, will become AD at Bishop Fenwick in Peabody, effective July 1. Dave Woods, the current athletic director at Fenwick, will remain as the school’s football coach, as well as taking on an additional role supporting the athletic program and advancing the school’s mission.

Woods in his 13th year as AD, and 24th as football coach. His son, Steven, will graduate from Fenwick in May. Connolly’s son, Jake, is a 2021 Fenwick graduate, Luke is a sophomore, and Tyler will be a freshman at the school in the fall.

“Fenwick has a rich, proud athletic tradition, which is a reflection of coach Woods’s exemplary leadership, and I hope to continue that tradition,” Connolly said.

Woods, noting that the time is right to make a change, said “being the AD at Fenwick has been an amazing ride and a tremendous honor, and I have been inspired by the many student-athletes and coaches with whom I have worked.”

Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Craig Larson, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.