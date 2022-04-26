Game 18: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Red Sox should be thankful the Celtics completed a sweep of the Nets Monday night. With Boston sports fans locked in on the C’s, the Sox have largely flown under the radar, and that’s a good thing.

Monday night’s 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays was their third in a row and fourth in the last five games, dropping them to three games below .500.

Nick Pivetta will be on the mound Tuesday night, looking to turn the season around for the Sox as well as himself. The righty hasn’t gone more than 5 ⅔ innings in an outing and hasn’t held an opponent to fewer than four runs.