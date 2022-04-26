Game 18: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Red Sox should be thankful the Celtics completed a sweep of the Nets Monday night. With Boston sports fans locked in on the C’s, the Sox have largely flown under the radar, and that’s a good thing.
Monday night’s 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays was their third in a row and fourth in the last five games, dropping them to three games below .500.
Nick Pivetta will be on the mound Tuesday night, looking to turn the season around for the Sox as well as himself. The righty hasn’t gone more than 5 ⅔ innings in an outing and hasn’t held an opponent to fewer than four runs.
Advertisement
Lineups
RED SOX (7-10): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (0-3, 10.03 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (11-6): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.89 ERA)
Time: 7:07 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Gausman: Christian Arroyo 2-4, Xander Bogaerts 14-43, Jackie Bradley Jr. 2-23, Bobby Dalbec 2-3, Rafael Devers 1-11, Kiké Hernández 0-6, J.D. Martinez 5-12, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Rob Refsnyder 4-9, Travis Shaw 3-21, Trevor Story 3-19, Alex Verdugo 0-3, Christian Vázquez 1-16
Blue Jays vs. Pivetta: Bo Bichette 8-17, Matt Chapman 2-6, Zack Collins 0-2, Santiago Espinal 0-6, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 4-15, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3-13, Alejandro Kirk 1-3, George Springer 5-9, Raimel Tapia 1-2
Stat of the day: The Sox have scored only 18 runs in their last seven games.
Notes: Pivetta is 1-3 with a 6.28 ERA in eight career starts against Toronto, but he threw six scoreless innings at Rogers Centre last Aug. 7 in a 1-0 loss. He was the losing pitcher in the Blue Jays’ 6-1 victory at Fenway Park on Wednesday. All five runs allowed in his four innings came in the second inning. … Gausman is 5-8 with a 4.25 ERA in 21 career games (16 starts) against the Red Sox. He allowed one run in eight-plus innings Thursday in Toronto’s 3-2 win in the rubber match of a three-game series at Fenway.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.