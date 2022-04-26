Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews becomes second American to reach 60 goals in a season

TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored two goals to reach 60 for the season as the Maple Leafs defeated the Red Wings, 3-0, Tuesday night to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The 24-year-old, who leads the NHL in goals, snapped a five-game goal drought and is only the second American to register 60; Brett Hull was the first.

Only the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin (65) in 2007-08 and Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos (60) in 2011-12 have reached the mark this century.