Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews becomes second American to reach 60 goals in a season

By Associated PressUpdated April 26, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Auston Matthews scored twice as the Maple Leafs clinched the second seed in the Atlantic Division.Frank Gunn/Associated Press

TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored two goals to reach 60 for the season as the Maple Leafs defeated the Red Wings, 3-0, Tuesday night to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The 24-year-old, who leads the NHL in goals, snapped a five-game goal drought and is only the second American to register 60; Brett Hull was the first.

Only the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin (65) in 2007-08 and Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos (60) in 2011-12 have reached the mark this century.

John Tavares had the other goal and Jack Campbell made 20 saves to register his fifth shutout of the season for Toronto (53-21-7), which set a franchise record with its 30th home victory of the season. William Nylander added two assists.

The Leafs are now locked into the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Division and will open the playoffs next week at Scotiabank Arena against either the Bruins or Lightning.


