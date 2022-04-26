fb-pixel Skip to main content
NBA Playoffs

Miami’s Jimmy Butler out for Game 5 because of a right knee issue

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated April 26, 2022, 36 minutes ago
Jimmy Butler watches Tuesday's Game 5 from the bench.Michael Reaves/Getty

Miami’s Jimmy Butler was ruled out of Tuesday’s playoff game against Atlanta because of a right knee issue, according to the Heat.

Butler has played a sizable role in helping the Heat take a 3-1 series lead, having scored a combined 101 points in the last three playoff games against the Hawks.

Multiple reports indicate that Butler should be available Thursday if Atlanta is able to extend the series.

