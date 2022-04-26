Miami’s Jimmy Butler out for Game 5 because of a right knee issue

Miami’s Jimmy Butler was ruled out of Tuesday’s playoff game against Atlanta because of a right knee issue, according to the Heat.
Butler has played a sizable role in helping the Heat take a 3-1 series lead, having scored a combined 101 points in the last three playoff games against the Hawks.
Multiple reports indicate that Butler should be available Thursday if Atlanta is able to extend the series.
