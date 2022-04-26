NCAA president Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — NCAA president Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 tumultuous years leading an association that has become marginalized while college sports has undergone massive changes and been besieged by political and legal attacks.

NCAA Board of Governors chairman John DeGioia announced the move Tuesday and said it was by mutual agreement. The 69-year-old Emmert will continue to serve in his role until a new president is in place or until June 30, 2023.

The move is not entirely a surprise. The NCAA remains the biggest governing body in college athletics, but it is has been under sharp criticism for years as too heavy-handed and even out of date with Emmert serving as the prime target.