Penn State reportedly is interested in hiring away Boston College AD Patrick Kraft

A decade of churn at the top of the Boston College athletic department appears destined to continue, with an ESPN report Tuesday saying that athletic director Patrick Kraft is expected to be hired for the same position at Penn State by the end of the week.
Kraft has been on the job at BC for less than two years. His departure would create the third vacancy in the last five years, and a new hire would be the fifth person to lead the department since 2012.
The report comes less than two weeks after longtime men’s hockey coach Jerry York announced his retirement.
The report cited sources saying that Penn State has targeted Kraft as the replacement for Sandy Barbour, who will officially depart this summer.
Efforts to reach Kraft for comment were unsuccessful.
Kraft came to BC in June 2020 after Martin Jarmond, hired in 2017, left to become AD at UCLA. Before Jarmond, Brad Bates held the position for five years, from 2012-17. Before Bates, Gene DeFilippo led the department for 15 years.
Kraft began his job in the midst of the pandemic. In his brief tenure, he has hired men’s basketball coach Earl Grant, reached an apparel and footwear deal with New Balance as well as a football-only deal with Adidas, and secured gifts and fund-raised in excess of $25 million for the department.
Prior to joining BC, Kraft was the athletic director at Temple.
