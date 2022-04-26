Penn State reportedly is interested in hiring away Boston College AD Patrick Kraft

A decade of churn at the top of the Boston College athletic department appears destined to continue, with an ESPN report Tuesday saying that athletic director Patrick Kraft is expected to be hired for the same position at Penn State by the end of the week.

Kraft has been on the job at BC for less than two years. His departure would create the third vacancy in the last five years, and a new hire would be the fifth person to lead the department since 2012.

The report comes less than two weeks after longtime men’s hockey coach Jerry York announced his retirement.