Red Sox fall apart in ninth, lose to Blue Jays in 10th

The Blue Jays scored three runs in the ninth inning off Jake Diekman then won the game in the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Raimel Tapia. As the crowd of 22,611 at Rogers Centre celebrated, the Red Sox walked slowly off the field having lost their fourth consecutive game.

But a weakened bullpen could not hold a three-run lead and the result was a dispiriting 6-5 loss in 10 innings.

TORONTO — The Red Sox finally started hitting, scoring four runs in the eighth inning to take a lead on the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. It was an outburst given their lengthy slump.

With Garrett Whitlock starting on Thursday in place of Tanner Houck, who is not vaccinated and could not travel to Canada, the Sox are short a quality arm in their bullpen. It hurt them in Tampa Bay over the weekend and clearly again on Tuesday. Now the Sox are 7-11 with losses in six of their last seven games.

With Bo Bichette on second to start the home 10th, Matt Barnes intentionally walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr., then he unintentionally walked Alejandro Kirk to load the bases.

Barnes struck out Matt Chapman, and the Sox turned to lefty Matt Strahm to face the lefthanded-hitting Tapia. With center fielder Kiké Hernández in the infield, Tapia delivered a fly ball to left. Bichette scored easily.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman continued what has so far been a remarkable season by pitching six innings and allowing one unearned run on four hits with nine strikeouts. Gausman has worked 24⅔ innings without allowing a walk or a home run. He left with a 2-1 lead.

The Sox finally got their offense working in the eighth inning against Yimi Garcia.

Pinch hitter Rafael Devers led off with a single. Christian Vazquez followed with a single and Trevor Story with an RBI double off the wall in left-center. Alex Verdugo’s sacrifice fly scored Vazquez. An alert Story took third when the Jays let the throw go through to the plate.

Xander Bogaerts’s double down the third base line scored Story. Bogaerts came around on a single by Hernández.

The four-run inning was the largest for the Sox since April 17 when they scored six in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. The four runs were more than they scored in seven of the previous eight games.

Hansel Robles worked a scoreless eighth inning. The Sox turned to Diekman in the ninth and trouble started quickly with back-to-back doubles by Tapia and Santiago Espinal.

With two outs, Diekman fell behind George Springer and threw a fastball over the middle of the plate. Springer crushed it to center for a game-tying home run.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta came into the game sporting an ugly 10.03 earned run average through three starts. The Blue Jays were responsible for some of that, having tagged the righthander for five runs on seven hits at Fenway Park last Wednesday.

Pivetta sailed through two perfect innings on 22 pitches. Then the bottom of Toronto’s order proved to be a problem.

Pivetta walked Espinal, the former Red Sox prospect, on five pitches to start the third. Rookie Gosuke Katoh grounded to second for what should have been a double play. But Story was a tick slow getting the ball to Bogaerts and Katoh was safe.

Pivetta then walked Bradley Zimmer, who came in 2 for 19 with eight strikeouts. Pivetta thought he struck out Zimmer with a curveball at the top of the zone but umpire David Rackley disagreed.

The Jays tried a double steal that got Katoh to third but Zimmer thrown out at second after a review. Springer lined a full-count fastball into center field for an RBI.

The Sox quickly tied the game against Gausman. Bogaerts singled to start the fourth inning. He stole second and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Zack Collins.

Hernández lined a fastball to center that could have been a double, but Zimmer made a running catch and Hernández settled for a sacrifice fly.

Pivetta gave the lead away in the bottom of the inning. He walked leadoff hitter Guerrero on five pitches. Collins followed with a single to right field. With two outs, Pivetta fell behind Espinal and left a slider over the plate that was slapped into center field. Guerrero scored easily.

Pivetta worked into the fifth inning, getting two outs before walking Bichette. Hirokazu Sawamura, pitching for the first time on the road trip, came on and retired Guerrero on a ball in front of the plate that Vazquez fielded.

That Pivetta allowed two runs on three hits over 4⅔ innings and struck out six was a step forward. As was his averaging a tick under 94 miles per hour on his four-seam fastball. But he also walked four, three that helped lead to runs. Pivetta is averaging 7.2 walks per nine innings.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.