Red Sox infielders bouncing back thanks to daily drills

Daily individual defensive drills are a routine the Sox started last season and they appear to be paying off. Through Monday, opposing teams were hitting .239 on ground balls, 35 points below the expected batting average. The Sox were 23 points above last season at .273.

The machine was positioned to simulate one-hop throws coming to Dalbec at first base from different angles.

TORONTO — As the Blue Jays were taking batting practice Tuesday afternoon, Red Sox coach Andy Fox set up a pitching machine on a patch of carpet outside the visitor’s clubhouse and fired several dozen balls at Bobby Dalbec .

“It’s a continuation of what we started last year,” infield coach Carlos Febles said. “You can see how much progress we’ve made. Down the stretch, we played our best defense and they came to spring training with the mind-set to keep that going and make more adjustments.

Febles said the focus was on pre-pitch positioning, getting the infielders ready to make an aggressive first step toward the ball.

“If you have a good first step, the rest will come,” Febles said. “We’ve cleaned up a lot of the mistakes we were making.”

The addition of Trevor Story at second base has made a difference. His range toward the middle has allowed Xander Bogaerts to play a step closer to the hole at shortstop. The defensive runs saved charts bear this out. Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers cost the Sox 19 runs last season; through Monday, it was only one.

“We’re setting up that machine every day,” Febles said. “Bogey and Devers do it right before the game, other guys do it earlier in the day. Whatever they’re comfortable with.”

That Bogaerts, Dalbec, and Devers are essentially neutral defenders so far this season doesn’t sound like much. But they were detrimental last season.

“It’s a process,” Febles said. “You don’t go from zero to 100 the next day. It takes time. Right now we are focused on the process.”

Dead ball society?

Alex Verdugo has hit a few balls this season he felt sure were home runs only to see them caught at the warning track. As a left fielder, he’s also caught a few balls he thought were out.

Is the ball dead? That’s the talk around the game.

“I feel like the ball is mixed,” he said. “I feel like they’re kind of playing with the ball in certain games. Certain games, you have the ball fly more. In other games I feel like the ball is dead. You can take that for what it’s worth.”

Verdugo doesn’t feel there’s any disadvantage.

“Just stick to our approach and keep barreling it up,” Verdugo said. “That’s all you can do.”

Cora progressing

Alex Cora missed his sixth game after testing positive for COVID-19 last Thursday. He is experiencing only minor symptoms and the hope is he will rejoin the team before the end of the road trip . . . Devers, who started the first 17 games, was out of the lineup to get a break. The Sox are in the middle of playing 17 games in as many days with seven of those games on artificial turf. “I think he could really use it like a lot of our guys could use it,” interim manager Will Venable said. “Especially playing these games on the turf, I think he’ll take full advantage of having a day off for sure.” . . . Michael Wacha, the Sox’ scheduled starter on Wednesday, has allowed three earned runs on only six hits over 14⅓ innings in his first three starts. The 30-year-old righthander has given the Sox exactly what they wanted. “He’s impressive,” Venable said. “Very consistent in his approach and his preparations.” Opponents have hit only .125 against Wacha’s fastball . . . Lefthander Josh Taylor was scheduled to pitch an inning for Triple A Worcester but the game against Buffalo was rained out. He has so far pitched twice in the minors since starting the season on the injured list with a lower-back strain.

