Three-sport star Meg Banzi looking to go out on top with Plymouth North softball

But none of those honors were her primary motivation for pushing her compete level, or fueled her drive to succeed. That came from watching her two older siblings, Donnie , 20, and Courtney , 26, receive the “Iron Eagle” award, which honors Plymouth North athletes who earned a varsity letter in every season of high school.

Meg Banzi is the reigning softball MVP in the Patriot League’s Keenan Division. She was a Globe All-Scholastic selection last fall as an attacking midfielder for the Plymouth North girls’ soccer team. She was the lone senior on the Eagles’ girls’ basketball team this past winter.

Advertisement

“After seeing them both get it, I kind of knew I had to get it myself, but I was going to play the sports throughout the seasons anyways, I just love it,” said Banzi.

While soccer and basketball have been a constant, Banzi took a unique path to the softball field. She had played baseball until the spring of her freshman year — and she nearly decided to take to the baseball diamond and become the first female athlete to participate in a boys’ sport at Plymouth North.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Instead, Banzi made the switch to softball, which created a number of new challenges.

“The biggest change was the distance from the pitcher to the plate and the delivery of the ball being underhand unlike baseball, but I quickly adapted to it,” said Banzi, who is headed to UMass Lowell, where she will study nursing and play soccer in the America East Conference.

As a freshman, patrolling center field, she hit .464 and stole 28 bases.

“She was just as good then as she is now,” Plymouth North coach Sue Harrison said. “It was a huge break for us that she chose to jump to the softball field.”

Courtney Banzi played softball growing up. “[But Meg’s] friends played baseball and she took that path and she was the only girl doing that for so long I think it helped her develop her confidence,” said the elder Banzi.

Advertisement

Having now secured her status as the third Banzi sibling to receive the Iron Eagle at North, she is focused solely on completing her athletic career on a winning note.

Meg Banzi — a longtime baseball player before her switch to softball — patrols the outfield for Plymouth North. DebeeTlumacki

“To be able to win the league title again this year, it would be a dream,” said Banzi, who, in 2021, led the Eagles to the Patriot League title for the first time in 39 years.

A three-sport captain, Banzi helped led the soccer team to the Division 2 semifinals. On the basketball, as the starting point guard, she directed North to the Patriot Keenan title.

Harrison lauded Banzi’s ability to lead and her impact on others.

“She’s not a quiet leader, but everyone follows suit with what she’s doing, she doesn’t have to tell people what to do, she leads by example,” said Harrison.

With Banzi hitting at a .375 clip with six hits, a homer, and four stolen bases, Plymouth North is off to a 6-0 start.

She is just carrying out the family tradition of consistency on the athletic stage.

“I can’t wait to get it [The Iron Eagle Award]. Since I’m the youngest sibling I think it’s kind of just like ‘Oh yeah, she’s going to get it’ but I’m so excited,” said Banzi.

Courtney, now the freshman softball coach at North after playing softball and soccer at Bridgewater State, calls the determination of her younger sister “ridiculous.”

Advertisement

“She puts her mind to something and she gets it,” she said, adding that Meg is truly deserving of winning the Iron Eagle.

Harrison considers Banzi “one of the greatest athletes I’ve seen in my time here, but she’s also one of the most humble and hard working too,” the coach said.

Extra bases

▪ Billerica coach Patty Higgins understands the importance of 300 career wins. But she points to the journey and those she met along the way as catalysts behind the impressive achievement.

“It makes me reflect on all of the wonderful people that I’ve worked with and have supported me,” said the 29-year coach, who reached the milestone in Saturday’s 14-0 victory over Medford in the semifinals of the Krystle Campbell Memorial Tournament. The second-ranked Indians won the title Sunday with a 13-3 win over Arlington Catholic.

Higgins, “Fifty other people could be named in those 300 wins — it’s not just about me.”

The tournament honored the legacy of Krystle Campbell, who was killed in the Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013.

“I couldn’t have picked a better place to get that win,” said Higgins. “I love going down there to that tournament, we’re lucky to be a part of that.”

▪ After a tremendous career at Taunton, Kelsey White is excelling at the next level. A standout pitcher for the Tigers, White finished her high school career 52-5 with two state championships, pitching two perfect games her senior year and surrendering jus two earned runs.

Advertisement

As a freshman at Villanova (26-19), White has a 5-6 record, a 3.56 ERA, and 39 strikeouts in 63 innings. She has swung the bat well, hitting .323 with a home run and 12 RBIs in 25 starts in right field.

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 12 Burlington at Arlington, 4:15 p.m. — A clash of the top two teams in the Middlesex League: Arlington junior ace Cecelia Imbimbo faces a Spy Ponder lineup averaging 9.9 runs per game.

Friday, North Attleborough at No. 3 King Philip, 3:45 p.m. — BU commit Kelly Colleran paces the Red Rocketeers, who lead the Hockomock Davenport. The Warriors lead the Kelley-Rex Division.

Monday, No. 9 Greater New Bedford at No. 10 Dighton-Reheboth, 3:45 p.m. — A matchup of South Coast Conference leaders, featuring GNB senior Madison Medeiros.

Monday, No. 1 Westford at No. 14 Bedford, 4 p.m. — The Thorpe Division-leading Grey Ghosts and ace Ragini Kaanan take on the Foley Division-leading Bucs (12 runs per game) in the Dual County League showdown.

Monday, Hanover at No. 16 Plymouth North, 4 p.m. — It’s a meeting of Patriot League leaders with the Fisher Division Hawks facing the Eagles from the Keenan.

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.

Colin Bannen can be reached at colin.bannen@globe.com.