Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend Wimbledon title

The All England Club confirmed Tuesday that players who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus will be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year, meaning six-time champion Novak Djokovic can defend his title when play begins June 27. Djokovic missed this year’s Australian Open in January after having his visa canceled by that country’s government, both because he was not vaccinated and because he had expressed anti-vaccine sentiment. But vaccination against the coronavirus is not required to enter Great Britain and “will not be a condition of entry to compete” at Wimbledon, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said, adding that vaccination was merely “encouraged.” Djokovic has since missed two high-profile tournaments in the United States because he was not allowed into the country as an unvaccinated foreigner, a rule that could block his participation in the US Open later this year.

Nadal to play Madrid open

Rafael Nadal will play the Madrid Open after recovering from a rib injury that sidelined him for a month. Nadal had been recovering from a stress fracture he sustained while playing at Indian Wells in March. His loss to American Taylor Fritz in the final of that tournament ended a run of 20 consecutive wins for Nadal, including a record 21st Grand Slam title when he won the Australian Open. The Madrid Open starts Sunday.

Federer to return for Swiss Indoors

Roger Federer intends to return after what will have been more than a year away from the tour by playing at the Swiss Indoors in October. The event in Basel announced in a statement posted on its website the 20-time Grand Slam champion “has officially entered the tournament and will appear on the entry list with the protected ATP ranking” of No. 9. Federer’s first match there is scheduled for Oct. 25, according to the website.

Hockey

Russia removed as 2023 world championship host

Russia was removed as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met.

US Customs seize counterfeit Cup rings

US Customs and Border Protection has seized 10 counterfeit Stanley Cup rings for the 1936 Detroit Red Wings championship team because of trademark violations, the agency announced. Customs officers at the Port of Champlain (N.Y.) facility found the rings valued at $15,000 earlier this month after examining a shipment. CBP said the shipment violated the intellectual property rights of the Red Wings’ trademark.

Soccer

Actor Reese Witherspoon buys stake in Nashville MLS team

Actor Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry have joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s Nashville team ahead of the opening Sunday of Geodis Park, its 30,000-seat stadium in Nashville. Witherspoon’s husband, agent and investor Jim Toth, also has joined the ownership group, the team said. Witherspoon grew up in the Nashville area.

Golf

British Open expects record crowds

The 150th edition of the British Open is expected to attract a record-breaking crowd of 290,000 when St. Andrews in Scotland hosts in July, organizers said. The R&A received more than 1.3 million ticket applications, leading to the highest-ever number of general admission tickets being issued to fans for the world’s oldest major championship.

Figure skating

Putin expresses support for Russian skater

Putin expressed support for figure skater Kamila Valieva, saying she did not compete “dishonestly” after her doping case dominated this year’s Winter Olympics. Valieva was on the gold-medal winning Russian squad for the figure skating team event at the Beijing Olympics but no medal ceremony has been held because she is facing an unresolved doping case resulting from a positive test at the Russian national championships in late December.