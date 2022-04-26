With mighty Panthers in town and playoffs near, now is the time for Bruins to ramp up the intensity

The Panthers have clinched the regular-season conference title, and for that they earn the right to open with the perceived weakling that lands in the No. 8 spot. When the night began, the Bruins had a 3-point lead over the Capitals in the 8-hole, making the Caps … the weakest link.

It could well be that the glimpse turns into high-definition, nose-to-the-glass reality for the Bruins, on the slight chance they slip into the No. 8 hole in the Eastern Conference.

The Florida Panthers, the best team in the NHL at the moment, and the league powerhouse for most of the last six-plus months, were on Causeway Street Tuesday night, offering the Bruins a glimpse of what might come when the playoffs begin next week.

But that’s just the math, raw analytics. The reality is, there are no tomato cans in the top eight, be it East or West, but especially in the East where all eight qualifiers have amassed at least 100 points.

With 100 points comes a certain amount confidence, the right to dream of a Stanley Cup title, at least until the puck goes down for Game 1.

“When you’re healthy, the way the team’s played the second half, different guys in and out, yeah, I feel good about our team,” mused Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy prior to puck drop vs. the Panthers. “We play the right style for us to be successful.”

The Panthers feel the same, of course, and rightly so, with faster, more robust offense than the Bruins. They arrived at the Garden with more wins (57), more points (120), and a better point percentage (.759) than anyone else in the wild and wonderful Original 32.

They made the regular season look easy, even after their esteemed coach, Joel Quenneville, was left with little choice but to resign seven games into the season (sporting a perfect 7-0-0) because of his guilt-by-association relation to the Blackhawks’ gross mishandling years earlier of the Kyle Beach sexual assault case. Rookie coach Andrew Brunette took over the bench and kept the club atop the standings.

To make a rosy picture all the rosier, Panthers general manager Bill Zito added elite Flyers center Claude Giroux at the trade deadline, and also picked up veteran defenseman Robert Hagg (6 feet 2 inches, 210 pounds) from the Sabres. Giroux provided insurance to an already stacked offense, while Hagg brought weight and depth to a defensive corps that was a just shade short in both categories —which often can portend trouble in the playoffs.

Hagg doesn’t carry the high-end credentials that Hampus Lindholm brought to the Boston blue line from Anaheim. No one is saying that. Which, in part, is why he cost the Panthers only a sixth-round draft pick. But the Panthers arrived here with a dazzling 14-2-0 mark since the trade deadline, a plus-23 goal differential in those 16 games. Hagg was in the lineup (and logging about 12 minutes average) for all but three of those games.

All of which is to say, much like the Bruins, the Panthers will have no obvious holes in roster composition when they begin the chase for 16 wins.

“All hands on deck right now,” said Cassidy, happy to have David Pastrnak and Lindholm, injured of late, back on the job to face the Panthers. “That’s all I can ask for.”

One huge difference between the teams, particularly in recent weeks, has been the power play. The Panthers arrived in town ranked No. 7 in the league, clicking at 24.2 percent.

The Bruins once clicked like that, until their recent league-worst 0-for-33 nightmare spanning 11 games and a stupefying 54:04.

If the Bruins were to draw the Panthers in Round 1, and not have the PP at least upright and able to take liquids, their chance of advancing to Round 2 likely would rate about 0 in 33.

Actually, at the moment, the lack of a power play would hurt the Bruins against any of the other potential opponents. Their power play would struggle against St John’s Prep.

“We’re trying to get to the bottom of it, trust me,” Cassidy said. “I don’t think we’re practicing it that well when we do practice it, you know, there should be a little more urgency because of the lack of production lately.

“So we’ll keep harping on that, even though we haven’t practiced it a lot. We should be a little crisper on it, because we aren’t getting that many reps.”

The Bruins were awarded only 10 power–play opportunities across five games prior to facing Florida. More chances won’t guarantee better production, but more reps at least would allow the man-up units the chance to gain some traction. All they’ve done is spin their wheels since April 2, the night Erik Haula scored the club’s most recent PPG.

“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel on it,” noted Cassidy. “But, yes, it’s been a while. It’s dragged on too long.”

Only two more test cases of 60 minutes or more to get it right. The DNQ Sabres are in town Thursday night. The 82-game run-up ends Friday in Toronto, where the 52-win Maple Leafs as of Tuesday morning owned the game’s No. 1 power play (27.0 percent).

As Cassidy’s morning media session drew to a close in Brighton, he pondered what looks and matchups are to come next week, be it against the Hurricanes, Rangers, Panthers, or whomever.

“At the end of the day,” he said, “I don’t think most teams change their stripes going into the playoffs, especially if they’ve had a successful year.

“If you look at the teams in the East, all with 100 points, every team feels they’re a pretty good hockey club. You know, might be a little bit behind this team in this area, or that team in this area. I wouldn’t anticipate any team changing the way the play.”

The biggest change, the one that separates the Stanley Cup playoffs from all the rest, is the intensity of play, the urgency wired into the clock. It all begins next week. And the one thing in common for all 16 teams: None of them truly can know if they’re ready.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.