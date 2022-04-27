After a three-year absence, Alvin Ailey returns to Boston April 28-May 1

What’s the old saw — “The more things change, the more they stay the same”? In the case of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, that’s a good thing. In the 10 years since Robert Battle took over the reins of the company, one of America’s most beloved artistic treasures, it has remained reassuringly familiar in its nurturing of Ailey’s legacy and his ground-breaking work. But Battle has also moved the company, founded in 1958, forward, commissioning dynamic new choreography that speaks not only to the Black experience but to the present moment for everyone.

That duality will be on full display in the company’s Celebrity Series engagement — its first Boston performance in three years — April 28-May 1 at the Boch Center Wang Theatre. The company is bringing three different programs over five performances. Two new works, both Boston premieres conceived and created during the pandemic, each appear on a different program — Battle’s jazzy quartet “For Four” and Jamar Roberts’s striking “Holding Space.” Ailey’s landmark 1960 masterpiece “Revelations” will close each program, a tradition spanning the 50-plus years the company has been coming to Boston. And the Saturday matinee is devoted solely to Ailey’s work.

“This company has a rich legacy in Alvin Ailey to carry forward, but that legacy affords us the opportunity to stretch in different directions,” says Battle. “Just like a modern dancer, you have to hold on to that center to be able to take risks. The legacy is that centering, that ground floor of the organization. And Alvin Ailey’s works still speak to our common humanity. ‘Revelations’ still has something to say. It’s a message of hope that still is necessary.”

Also vital to Battle’s vision has been to create a safe platform for innovative choreographic voices that push boundaries or address social justice, providing opportunities, support, and sometimes mentorship. “That’s been critical to Ailey being more important in the dance community. [That’s] how we move forward as a company.” Case in point is Jamar Roberts.

A dancer with the company almost 20 years until his 2021 retirement, Roberts is now in this third year as the company’s first resident choreographer. He is garnering critical acclaim for inventive, thought-provoking work, and he takes Ailey’s legacy seriously. “I think a lot of what was happening in [Ailey’s] day is happening now,” he says. “It’s a continuation of the conversation, it just looks different. His vision had a lot to do with humanity and showing people that yes, my experience was a Black experience, but we’re all human and throughout this world there’s a commonality.”

Roberts’s “Holding Space” opens the “Contemporary Creations” programs (also featuring Aszure Barton’s edgy, powerful ”BUSK”). Created in the studio with 6-foot squares taped on the floor and dancers masked and maintaining physical distance, the work features a rolling cubelike structure that functions as a metaphor for quarantine, illuminating the experience of confinement. It also suggests a space for reflection, transformation, being present for others.

Roberts says the work is essentially a piece about healing. “There are two contrasting feelings — despair and hope,” he says. “We look for things to hold space for those feelings, that help us get along with the world.” He credits technology with helping the world stay connected, so he wanted the piece to have a high-tech feel, and the work is set to a soundscape by electronic musician Tim Hecker.

Battle says, “[Roberts’s] work has narrative but not in an obvious way, and that makes it very unique. He gets to the point in a beautiful resonant way. And it’s like a conversation because he knows the dancers so well and capitalizes on idiosyncrasies.”

Alvin Ailey performs Robert Battle's "For Four." Paul Kolnik

Battle’s own “For Four,” which will be featured on the “Robert Battle 10th Anniversary” programs, is set to the rollicking “Delfeayo’s Dilemma” by jazz great Wynton Marsalis. “For Four” unleashes a burst of sizzling energy, pent up by months of isolation and limited outlets for creative expression.

Battle says the work started out as a small piece to open a virtual benefit and was only meant to be digital. “I never thought it would be onstage. But that freed me creatively to make something I wanted to make and not be worried about the [pressure] of a world premiere, which can outweigh the fun of making a dance.”

But one dancer turned into two, then three and four, and along the way, a slightly dark undercurrent wove its way through the exuberance. “Kind of like the way we might see a minstrel show,” Battle says. “It looks happy, but what’s underneath, what are we missing?” He uses a brief image of the American flag to recall the weight of the moment, from racial reckoning and the instability of democracy to the pandemic and the fragility of life.

So what might the next 10 years bring Battle and the company? “For me, I always say do we need to reinvent the wheel or just roll the thing, and within that journey there are surprises. Judith Jamison [the company’s artistic director from 1989 to 2011] always said trust your singular voice. That’s hard in a world so focused on change being the ultimate sign of growth. But I think the things that don’t change become your value system. We want to say something about our common humanity, and what comes out of that is organic, not just a desperation to remain relevant. I know we are relevant because what we do matters … That’s why we dance.”

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER

At Boch Center Wang Theatre, April 28-May 1

www.celebrityseries.org

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.