Boeing posts big loss in first quarter

Boeing said Wednesday that it lost $1.2 billion in the first quarter as it and took large write-downs and lost money in both its civilian-airplane and defense businesses. The loss was bigger than Wall Street had forecast, and the company’s quarterly revenue also fell short of expectations. Shares of Boeing Co., based in Chicago, fell almost 4 percent before the opening bell Wednesday. Boeing offered some optimism for improvement, however, saying that it has submitted plans to resume deliveries of its 787 airliner and it increased production and deliveries of the 737 Max passenger jet during the quarter. Boeing took a $660 million charge for its program to build new presidential Air Force One jets, which it blamed on higher supplier costs, final technical requirements, and schedule delays. It also took $367 million in charges on a military training jet. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MOTORCYCLES

Harley-Davidson turnaround hurt by supply chain snags

Harley-Davidson’s first-quarter profit fell from a year earlier as supply-chain snarls hurt sales growth in the United States. The Milwaukee-based company posted earnings of $1.45 a share, excluding some items, down 14 percent from a year ago and slightly beating the $1.44 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Chief executive Jochen Zeitz, a former Puma executive who took the helm of the troubled manufacturer in February 2020, has slashed costs, exited unprofitable markets, and tightened inventory to raise motorcycle prices. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TOYS

Mattel reportedly in talks about buyout

Mattel had its biggest gain in 18 months on news that the toymaker is in preliminary talks with at least two private equity firms about a potential buyout. The maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels has held very early-stage discussions with Apollo Global Management Inc. and L Catterton, people familiar with the matter said late Tuesday. Mattel, the second-largest US-based toymaker after Hasbro, has been turned around under the direction of chief executive Ynon Kreiz. Mattel recently won back Walt Disney’s princess dolls business from Hasbro. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

NYT to start fellowship for local investigative reporters

Dean Baquet, who got his start in journalism at local newspapers and made his name as an investigative reporter, will lead a new local investigative journalism fellowship program at The New York Times when he steps down in June after eight years as the newspaper’s executive editor. During his tenure as executive editor, Baquet, 65, urged his journalists to pursue investigations that could yield the highest possible impact. Fellows will work closely with Baquet and the group of editors, whom he will select, and produce articles that the Times will allow local news organizations in the affected areas to publish without charge. — NEW YORK TIMES

STREAMING

Americans are cutting down on streaming services

US households stopped adding to their roster of streaming services, in another sign that the on-demand video market has reached saturation point. The number of on-demand services accessed per household leveled off at 4.7, according to a quarterly survey from research company Kantar, after almost two years of constant increases alongside new service launches. The last week saw Netflix stock routed after a shocking loss in subscribers. Meanwhile CNN abruptly axed its standalone service CNN+ after just a month following the completion of the Warner Brothers Discovery Inc. merger. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Once high-flying Robinhood to lay off staff

Robinhood Markets Inc. was supposed to upend the way people trade. Instead, the way people trade is starting to upend Robinhood. Less than a year into its run as a public company, the online brokerage is dismissing 9 percent of its 3,800-person workforce. The Silicon Valley startup that once threatened to challenge Wall Street said that after a period of “hyper growth” and robust hiring in 2020 and early 2021, it was left with too much overlap. One of last year’s hottest initial public offerings has all but collapsed since. It has plunged 75 percent since its debut. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

EU urged to adopt law to protect journalists and activists from lawsuits

The European Union’s executive arm said Wednesday that it wants to see the EU adopt a law to protect journalists and civil rights activists from lawsuits aimed at censoring them. The European Commission proposed safeguards to curb SLAPPS, or strategic lawsuits against public participation. It described such litigation as a “serious threat to democracy and fundamental rights, such as freedom of expression and information.” Daphne Caruana Galizia, a Maltese investigative journalist who was killed in a 2017 car bombing, faced more than 40 lawsuits when she was killed, the commission said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CLIMATE

Progressive Democrats ask insurance companies to halt loans to fossil fuel projects

A group of Democratic lawmakers, mostly members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, have asked some of the nation’s biggest insurance companies to stop underwriting new fossil fuel projects that contribute to climate change. New York Representatives Mondaire Jones and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as well as California’s Jared Huffman and Adam B. Schiff were among 16 lawmakers who issued the letters on Wednesday to more than a dozen insurance companies, including American International Group Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co., and Chubb Ltd. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Germany slashes cost of transit pass

Germany slashed the price for taking public transport to 9 euros ($9.56) a month as part of a package of measures to counter surging energy prices and cut fuel use as Russia seeks to weaponize energy. The monthly passes will be available for three months beginning in June, according to an agreement approved by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet on Wednesday. In Berlin, the regular rate for the entire network runs as high as 107 euros. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Brexit blamed for high inflation in Britain

Adam Posen, a former Bank of England policy maker, said most of Britain’s inflation problem stems from Brexit and that he’d vote for a half-point interest rate increase to curb an upward surge in prices. The economist who heads the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, a prominent research group, said that 80 percent of the reason why the International Monetary Fund expects Britain’s inflation to remain elevated for longer than its Group of Seven peers is the impact of its departure from the European Union on immigration. “We see a very large gap between the inflation rate in the US and the inflation rate in Europe — the UK ends up in between,” Posen said at a conference hosted by the Changing Europe research group. “You’ve seen a huge drop in migrant labor. When you look at the macro factors, it’s very difficult to see anything other than the labor market issues. It really seems like Brexit has to bear a disproportionate role in explaining the inflation.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS