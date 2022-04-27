New streaming services are finally running out of steam as the market stabilizes

US households stopped adding to their roster of streaming services, in another sign that the on-demand video market has reached saturation point.

The number of on-demand services accessed per household leveled off at 4.7, according to a quarterly survey from research company Kantar, after almost two years of constant increases alongside new service launches.

The last week saw Netflix stock routed after a shock loss in subscribers. Meanwhile CNN abruptly axed its standalone service CNN+ after just a month following the completion of the Warner Brothers Discovery merger.