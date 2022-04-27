Toyota tops annual sales goal with second-highest total ever

Over the past year, the world’s biggest automaker has faced soaring demand for cars. Strong sales in Asia and North America of models such as the RAV 4 SUV, led Toyota to finish out the 2021 calendar year as the world’s top-selling automaker.

Toyota sold 903,031 vehicles in March, the automaker said Wednesday, bringing the total to 9.51 million units for the business year through March, its second-highest annual figure ever. That’s above the company’s most recent goal to sell 9.4 million vehicles. Toyota produced 8.57 million vehicles in the period, broadly in line with its 8.5 million-unit forecast.

Toyota topped its sales target for the recently ended fiscal year, a positive sign ahead of the carmaker’s earnings announcement next month, although analysts warn of a potentially challenging year ahead.

Advertisement

The tougher challenge for Toyota has been keeping production steady through a myriad of supply obstacles that have beleaguered global automakers over the past year. In addition to the perennial shortage of automotive semiconductors, Toyota has in recent months also dealt with fallout from factory stoppages in China and supply disruptions caused by an earthquake and cyberattack in Japan.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Ahead of Toyota’s fiscal year earnings, which are scheduled for release on May 11, demand has remained robust, with record prices and profit in March constrained only by lack of inventory, according to research firm J.D. Power. Analysts are also predicting that a weakened yen will help boost Toyota and other Japanese automakers’ profits in the near term.

Still, further difficulties are probably in store further down the line.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. downgraded Toyota’s rating to hold earlier this month, citing “too bullish” expectations with regard to auto industry earnings for the fiscal year through March 2023.

Separately, Nissan Motor Co. announced Wednesday it produced 3.39 million vehicles for the recently ended fiscal year, down 10.7 percent from a year earlier. Nissan sold 3.82 million units for the year, down 9 percent year-on-year. Honda Motor Co. produced 4.14 million vehicles for the period, down 8.6 percent from the previous year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, General Motors shares rose after the carmaker beat analysts’ estimates for first-quarter profit and reaffirmed guidance for the year, signaling a debilitating shortage of semiconductors is starting to fade.

GM reported profit of $2.09 a share, excluding some items, compared with the $1.68 a share average of analysts’ estimates. The company said better access to computer chips bolstered sales volumes while tight inventories across the industry boosted prices on crossovers and pickups.

“There’s still volatility in chips,” chief executive Mary Barra said on a media call, noting an improvement in semiconductor availability compared to late 2021. “We’ll see stronger chip supply in the second half of the year. We still believe that we’ll be able to make 25-30 percent more vehicles this year than last year.”

GM confirmed its profit outlook of $13 billion to $15 billion in adjusted earnings for 2022, as projected in February. It lifted that slightly on a per-share basis — to $6.50 to $7.50 a share from $6.25 to $7.25 a share previously — but only because of tax benefits from an accounting change related to its increased stake in self-driving car unit Cruise. That compares with $14.3 billion in adjusted earnings last year and $7.07 a share.

The results come as GM begins to rapidly pivot toward a future dominated by battery-powered vehicles. The company expects to have six new EVs off its Ultium battery platform for sale by the end of next year. Crucial to that are what Barra called ‘’affordable EVs’' such as the upcoming all-electric small Chevy Blazer SS SUV and $30,000 Chevy Equinox crossover EV, both of which are due around mid-2023. Another part of that plan: Rebooting sales of the Chevy Bolt EV after a production halt last year stemming from a battery-fire risk recall.

Advertisement

GM plans to plan to crank out more than 50,000 Bolts this year for global markets, including a record 40,000 deliveries in the United States. By 2025, it projects making 2 million electric vehicles a year, hitting the milestone a year ahead of rival Ford. In her letter to shareholders, Barra said GM will produce 400,000 EVs over the course of 2022 and 2023 alone.

The Detroit-based carmaker, which lost its crown as the top-seller in its home market in late 2021, saw its global market share contract to 9.1 percent in the most recent quarter, down by almost a full percentage point from a year ago. That reflects difficulty meeting demand as production was crimped by short supplies of semiconductors and other critical parts.