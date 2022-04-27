Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A swallow-tailed kite was seen in North Truro, and a yellow-throated warbler was in a Woods Hole yard.

A remarkable fallout of migrant songbirds grounded by fog occurred, causing hundreds of hermit thrushes, golden-crowned and ruby-crowned kinglets, dark-eyed juncos, Northern flickers, and palm warblers to land on fishing boats and Outer Cape beaches. Many, especially flickers, didn’t make it and were found dead on beaches over the following days.

Some of these migrants were tallied at the Beech Forest in Provincetown on the following days, including 220 golden-crowned kinglets, 44 ruby-crowned kinglets, 23 brown creepers, 66 hermit thrushes, and 36 palm warblers. Other birds seen included an early magnolia warbler and a white-eyed vireo.

Birds seen at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in Harwich included a tricolored heron, 2 little blue herons, a least bittern, 9 glossy ibis, 3 pectoral sandpipers, a least sandpiper, a short-billed dowitcher, 60 greater yellowlegs, 2 blue-winged teal, 30 green-winged teal, and 2 clapper rails.

Other sightings around the Cape included 2 black vultures in Mashpee, a willet in West Dennis, and a clapper rail in Wellfleet.