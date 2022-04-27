Zendaya and Tom Holland spotted holding hands while strolling streets of Boston

Emmy-winning actress Zendaya and actor-boyfriend Tom Holland were spotted in Boston over the weekend, walking hand-in-hand through the streets as they took in the surroundings.

A quick bite at Tatte Bakery & Cafe , some light shopping on Newbury Street with the pooch in tow, and a stroll through Boston in the springtime.

The excursion marked the latest sighting of the “Euphoria” star — who has sent locals into a frenzy while she is in town filming her new movie “Challengers” — and the second instance residents have caught a glimpse of the on- and off-screen “Spider-Man” couple in Boston.

Known as one of the stealthiest couples in Hollywood, the pair would have blended in with the rest of the crowd in their relaxed attire if not for the numerous adoring fans who stopped the A-listers for photos.

While Zendaya, 25, sported a slightly oversized mossy green cable knit sweater, a brown suede Fendi crossbody bag, and white Nike sneakers, Vogue reported, Holland, 25, wore a lavender T-shirt that he styled with trousers and kicks similar to those of his girlfriend.

The duo, who made their romance public last year, do not often broadcast the details of their relationship. They first appeared in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017 as Peter Parker and Michelle Jones-Watson together and have been linked since that July.

“I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that,” Zendaya said of Holland in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.”

Pictures of the two — with Zendaya and Holland holding hands in his pocket at one point during their shopping date — sent both onlookers and those online into a bit of a shock.

Zendaya is currently in Boston shooting the film “Challengers,” which she stars in alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

The movie is being directed by Luca Guadagnino of “Call Me By Your Name,” and tells the story of Tashi, who goes from tennis player to coach to help transform her husband, Art, from a mediocre athlete into a world-famous Grand Slam champion, Deadline reported.

Fans have been curious about the whereabouts of Zendaya ever since she shared her somewhat chaotic experience attempting to purchase a pillow at a store on Newbury Street with her millions of followers on Instagram back in March.

Others snapped candid pictures with the superstar in East Boston earlier this month.

One dedicated fan even vowed to “camp the streets of Boston” until they are able to come across the duo themselves.

“every day i walk the streets of boston and ask god why i haven’t met zendaya yet,” another person pondered.

