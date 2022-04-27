A new co-worker sprays fragrance in the office; how can I get her to stop?

I have a new co-worker who sprays fragrance in the office and bathroom, which gives me headaches. I asked her once and she stopped, but the problem returned and when I asked her the second time, she snippily replied, “This isn’t even an aerosol!” She clearly thought she’d found a workaround, without grasping that air does not stay put but circulates through a building. I suspect that she will try again with another scent delivery system, and that I will again have to play the sourpuss. How does one continue this game politely?

H.W. / Malden

Sweet fancy Moses, if there was one thing I thought we all knew by 2022, it was how airborne particles circulated in buildings! Your new co-worker might just catch up with the times on her own.

In the meantime, though, you don’t continue the game, you end it. “Sorry if I wasn’t clear, but fragrances give me headaches whether they’re sprayed or not. Thanks for helping me out with that.” Get it out of the way now before the cycle repeats once more. Will your scent-loving co-worker get angry? Will she think you’re a sourpuss? Possibly! Sometimes people react that way when reasonable boundaries are asserted. Is that any reason not to assert one’s reasonable boundaries? Absolutely not! If she doesn’t snuff the scents after this conversation, escalate to management or HR, because this isn’t something you need to put up with.

My nephew and his bride, both of whom I like very much, had to cancel their wedding due to the pandemic. Eventually they held a service with 50 of their closest friends and family. My daughters and I were not invited, but I sent a cash gift that was less than the amount I would’ve sent if I had been invited. Now, a year and a half later, they have sent an invite to a summer party to celebrate their marriage, along with a link to their registry. Do I owe another gift?

Anonymous / Boston

You don’t owe a gift, no one ever owes a gift. This principle coexists with its complement, which is that people should be as generous as they responsibly can with their loved ones.

It feels mean-spirited to me, honestly, to have reduced your usual/intended wedding-gift amount because you weren’t invited to a ceremony. It smacks of the utterly loathsome heresy that one should “cover one’s plate” at a wedding, for one thing. And it implies that you found the lack of an invitation to be a slight of some sort — was it? I doubt it, but if you feel that way, that’s a separate issue. Young people who are trying to get their lives started in this time are under unimaginable stress, and your nephew and his wife, like all of them, were and are doing their best.

You “owe” them nothing . . . but what would be the kind thing to do?

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.