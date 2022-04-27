The Blind Boys of Alabama and Amadou & Mariam bring cross-continental beats to Providence

The 90-year-old is warm and laughs often. He doesn’t say much — you need to pepper a lot of questions to get a full story — but what he does say, speaks volumes.

Talking to singer Jimmy Carter feels a lot like talking to your grandfather, or a wise old uncle.

Born in 1932, Carter is the last man standing from the original itineration of The Blind Boys of Alabama. The group has earned five Grammys, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2003. They’ve performed at the White House three times, for three presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. “(Obama) was special because we never dreamed that we’d see a black president in our lifetime,” Carter said.

When they play The Vets in Providence on Wednesday night, The Blind Boys will be joined by Amadou & Mariam — a blind couple and musical duo from Bamako, Mali — for “Bamako to Birmingham,” presented by FirstWorks.

Amadou Bagayoko and Mariam Doumbia also met at a school: Mali’s Institute for Young Blind People in 1975.

The two fell in love, and have been performing as a duo ever since, bringing West African music everywhere from Coachella to Lollapalooza, touring with Coldplay and performing on NBC’s “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”

Together, the groups offer a fusion of American gospel and traditional Bambara music, plus a little something that seems to transcend all of their differences. As Carter points out: “Music is universal.”

The Blind Boys and Amadou & Mariam perform together Tuesday at The Vets in Providence. Ahead of the show, Carter talked with the Globe about the collaboration, his long career, and the power of music.

What clicked about working with Amadou & Mariam?

I liked their personalities, I liked their character. They’re intelligent, too. Mmm-hmm. We all agreed it’s a good thing to do.

Why?

[laughs] Because the way things are now in the world, when people get together and get on, that’s always a good thing. [laughs]I feel a close connection. I feel, that in spite of what’s going on in the world today, in spite all that, there are people who can still get together and have a good time.

Tell me about yourself.

I was born right here in Birmingham, Alabama. Grew up here, went to school in a town called Talladaga, at the [Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind.] I’ve been around a long time.

Were your parents musical?

My parents, they could carry a tune. But that’s about it. [laughs] My dad worked in the mine. My mom was a housewife. I had five brothers. I was about 5 or 6 years old, when I first remember singing. And I’m still here.

You started singing with the Blind Boys at school.

Every blind child who wanted an education went to that school. That’s where we met up at, we started to sing together and we found out that we could sing. [laughs]

We were called the Five Blind Boys of Alabama. But that was not the name we started out with. We started out with the Happy Land Jubilee Singers. The Five Blind Boys came later. That’s another story.

What happened there?

Well, there was another blind group around the same time. They came from Mississippi. We had a big promoter, and he said, “Well ladies and gentleman, I’ve got the best thing you’ve ever heard, I got two blind groups — one from Alabama, one from Mississippi and we’re gonna see which one can beat the other.”

So, the Blind Boys of Alabama kept that name, and the Blind boys of Mississippi kept that name. And by the way, the Blind boys of Mississippi won the battle.

And what year was that?

That was, oh my goodness, way back in 1948, ‘49. The Blind Boys started out June the 10th, 1944. It was a broadcast on a local station here in Birmingham.

We had setbacks, but we were determined. When we started out, we made a pledge, that no matter what we would never turn back. And we have not turned back yet. We’ve had some setbacks, but we’re pressing on.

How do you select new members for the Blind Boys?

We audition people. Number one, you gotta sing. You can’t sing, we can’t use you. And then you have an extra mile to go, because this is a blind group. So if you’re not willing to go that extra mile, then you can’t come in here. [laughs]

So starting out in the ‘40s and ‘50s, what was it like for your group playing in the South?

A: We didn’t hang around here that much. We were interested in Chicago, and all that stuff. We came to Alabama to do a show every now and then. Blacks who wanted to hear the Blind Boys knew what to do. They knew they couldn’t sit in certain places. They knew where they were supposed to be.

We found out that the white people, they wanted to hear the Blind Boys all the time. We just wasn’t allowed to sing to them. Right now, we have more white audiences than Black.

What’s your message to audiences?

We are a gospel group. We are a religious blind group. And we like to touch people’s lives. Make ‘em know where there’s life, there’s hope. I remember, I was telling somebody, when Katrina came through, I told ‘em: “I can’t help you build your house back. But I can sing to you and give you encouragement.” I would hope we were giving people hope.

Interview has been edited and condensed.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.