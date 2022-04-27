Bridgewater voters approve tax hike for new fire station

Bridgewater voters agreed to raise their property taxes to pay for a new fire station and for improvements to an existing station.

The $23 million debt exclusion measure passed 1,153 to 446 on a townwide vote April 23, according to unofficial results from the town clerk’s office. Officials estimate it will cost the owner of the average home assessed at $335,000 about $140 more a year, with the amount gradually decreasing over the 25-year life of the loan.

The new fire headquarters will be built at 1185 Pleasant St. — about 3 miles from the current building that has stood behind Town Hall since the late 1850s — and is expected to open sometime in 2024.