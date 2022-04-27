Bridgewater voters approve tax hike for new fire station

Bridgewater voters agreed to raise their property taxes to pay for a new fire station and for improvements to an existing station.
The $23 million debt exclusion measure passed 1,153 to 446 on a townwide vote April 23, according to unofficial results from the town clerk’s office. Officials estimate it will cost the owner of the average home assessed at $335,000 about $140 more a year, with the amount gradually decreasing over the 25-year life of the loan.
The new fire headquarters will be built at 1185 Pleasant St. — about 3 miles from the current building that has stood behind Town Hall since the late 1850s — and is expected to open sometime in 2024.
Advertisement
Officials successfully argued that the old station had outlived its useful life and was leaky, too small, poorly ventilated, and is not accessible to the handicapped.
“We are thankful to our residents for their support of our fire department and its firefighters and EMS personnel, and are excited to be moving forward with this important project,” town officials said in a statement after the vote. “Because of your support, we will be able to build a new, state-of-the-art station, which we expect to be the home for our fire department for the next 50 years, as well as make needed repairs to Station 2.”
About $2 million of the debt exclusion funds will be used for mechanical and other upgrades at Station 2, which was built in 2000.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.