Childcare costs consume up to 27 percent of average household income in Rhode Island, new report says

According to “ The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps ,” an annual report at the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute (UWPHI), childcare cost burdens vary by county level of urbanization, ranging from 23 percent in large suburban metro counties to 27 percent in large urban metro counties.

PROVIDENCE — A Rhode Island family with two children, on average, spends up to 27 percent of their household income on childcare alone, according to a new public health report released on Wednesday.

Childcare has historically been considered “affordable” if it does not exceed 10 percent of a household’s income, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. But a new benchmark by the federal agency said childcare costs should not exceed 7 percent of a household’s income in order to be affordable.

Families in Providence County are the most burdened by childcare costs at 27 percent of their income, while families in Bristol County are the least cost burdened in the state, spending about 19 percent of their household income on childcare, on average. While Rhode Island’s costs are expensive, there is not a single county in the US where childcare costs for two children are at or below the affordability benchmark, according to the report, which was supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

This data is also reflective in the state’s general health outcome rankings, which says Bristol County is the “healthiest” county in the state, while Providence ranks last.

The rankings provide communities with data on more than 90 health-influencing factors, such as housing, education, jobs, and access to quality health care.

The impact on childcare costs was one of the most startling of Rhode Island’s public health measures in the state report, but even more stark when exploring differences in household income by race and ethnicity. The median household income for an American Indian and Alaska Native family in Rhode Island is about $37,809, while an Asian family’s median household income is $82,252.

When a single expense like child care consumes the majority of a household’s paycheck, it leaves families with little to afford other necessities, and even “threatened economic security,” the report said.

“Working together, we can transform public goods such as affordable and accessible childcare, quality public schools, and jobs that treat people with the dignity they deserve and the wages that will support their families,” Marjory Givens, co-director of the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, said in a statement.





