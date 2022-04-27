Children facing challenges learn the thrill of riding a bike at week-long camp

“It really changes their lives because all of a sudden their siblings and parents look at them differently because it’s a skill they couldn’t learn,” said Evans, the pediatric supervisor at the Emerson Hospital Clough Family Center for Rehabilitative and Sports Therapies. “They think, ‘maybe there’s other things I can do.’ ”

So she reached out to iCan Shine, a nonprofit that provides learning opportunities in recreational activities to individuals with varying degrees of abilities , and a week-long camp at Emerson Hospital was born.

Eight years ago, Mary Evans had a patient who wanted to ride a bike with his brothers. Through physical therapy, Evans helped him get stronger. But teaching him to ride wasn’t easy.

Last week, the center hosted the sixth annual iCan Bike learn-to-bike camp for children and adults with special needs at Lawrence Academy, where counselors and teenage volunteers taught campers the simple joy of riding a bike.

Katy Baker of Winchester said she is grateful to the camp for giving her children — Jane, 8, and Henry, 9, who has autism — something to look forward to during their school vacation.

“It was great for both of them. Jane just took off and Henry still has a lot of work to do but this gave him such strong foundational skills,” she said.

Melissa Mahoney and her daughter Jillian, 9, who has Down syndrome, said they had an incredibly positive experience at the camp.

“All the volunteers were so patient, everybody was so encouraging. They just went with her flow and went at her pace and she dictated everything and they were just really helpful,” said Mahoney, who lives in Sudbury. “It surprised us all, and she was riding at the end of the week.”

Many people living with challenges never have the experience of riding a conventional two-wheel bicycle, and Evans said the accomplishment carries deep meaning for children with special needs and their families.

“Riding a bike on a weekend or going on a bike train brings that fun that oftentimes is hard to get if you have a child with special needs and you’re teaching them life skills,” Evans said. “I’ve spent so many years as a physical therapist teaching students to stand up and walk and I’ve realized that for a family to have joy they need fun things to do together.”

Rose Pecci can be reached at rose.pecci@globe.com.