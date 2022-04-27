Darnell S. Weaver named first Black leader of R.I. State Police

Weaver is a Cranston native and 28-year veteran of the State Police who is now the deputy superintendent and chief of field operations, a job which includes overseeing the patrol bureau, the detective bureau, and the administrative bureau. Before joining the State Police, her served in the US Marine Corps.

Weaver, who is Black, will succeed Colonel James M. Manni, who is stepping down to become town manager in South Kingstown.

PROVIDENCE — Lieutenant Colonel Darnell S. Weaver will become the first person of color to lead the Rhode Island State Police, Governor Daniel J. McKee announced Wednesday.

“It’s a great day,” said Jim Vincent, president of the NAACP Providence branch of the NAACP. “History is being made in Rhode Island once again.”

The State Police have long needed greater diversity in its command staff, he said, and having a person of color in the top job will be a great benefit at a time when attention is focused on matters of race and policing following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“It matters a lot because usually decisions are made at the top,” Vincent said. “And in this case, major decisions will made by our newest colonel, who understands the kinds of concerns the community has. He understands the frustration. He is a person that I feel brings a lot of insight into the position.”

Greater diversity would help every police department in Rhode Island, Vincent said. “If you had that, you would a lot less problems out here across the board,” he said. “There’s no panacea, but it would improve things.”

Vincent said Weaver is “more than qualified” for the position. “I’m just happy you have person who worked his way up the ranks, a Marine Corps veteran, an outstanding young man,” he said. “Everyone agrees this was a tremendous pick.”

Weaver served at all State Police barrack during his time in the uniform bureau. His previous assignments include night executive officer and assistant patrol commander of the Hope Valley and Wickford barracks. He was a member of the honor guard unit and served as field training officer.

He was the officer in charge of the State Police Training Academy and commandant of the 2016 State Police Training Academy class.

McKee plans to swear in Weaver as the 15th superintendent of the State Police during a ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday in the State Room.

