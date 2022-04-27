East Greenwich moves on child-protection policies after firing two coaches

On Tuesday, the School Committee reviewed a draft of a new “Professional Conduct with Students” policy, which outlines rules for teachers, coaches, and other staff interacting with students, whether on or off school grounds, in-person, or online.

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — After firing two volleyball coaches involved in sexually harassing teen players, school officials are developing a policy outlining strict rules on how school staff are allowed to interact with students.

The draft policy supplements existing district policies related to harassment and bullying. The School Committee is asking students and staff for feedback on the draft before voting to adopt it at the May 17 meeting.

Volleyball coach Donovan Baker and his supervisor, head varsity volleyball coach Justin Amaral, were fired earlier this year after an investigation into reports that Baker was sexually harassing girls on the team. Superintendent Alexis Meyer immediately launched a Title IX investigation last November, when a girl and her mother made a complaint against Baker. The local police and state Department of Children, Youth, and Families were also notified.

A two-month investigation found that Baker had pursued numerous underage girls, including the entire junior varsity team at one point, through messaging at all hours and, in some cases, with physical advances. Amaral was unreceptive to complaints from parents and students. The state Department of Education, Volleyball USA, and RIIL were told of the findings.

“This has been a painful chapter for our community, and we are deeply troubled that any of our student-athletes were subjected to such inappropriate behavior by adults,” School Committee Chairwoman Anne Musella said in a statement at the meeting. “We are extremely grateful that immediately upon receiving the complaints, the Superintendent and her team acted decisively, investigated thoroughly, and kept an unwavering focus on the safety and interests of the students and families most affected.”

The superintendent said she hoped the community would begin to move forward. “We also recognize that we have an obligation to learn from these incidents, particularly to ensure that our policies are explicit about appropriate interactions between employees and students and that all of our students, families, and staff are aware of their rights and responsibilities,” Meyer said in a statement.

In a news release, school officials outlined their next steps:

Mandatory training every season for all coaches led by the district, in addition to training mandated through the Rhode Island Interscholastic League on key policies and procedures related to interaction with student-athletes, as well as training related to substance abuse

Mandatory meetings every season with all student-athletes to inform participants about their rights and to outline procedures for reporting harassment or any other unwelcome behavior

Updating the Athletics Handbook and mandating signoff every season from all coaches, athletes, and parents of athletes, acknowledging all policies and procedures and committing to safe, appropriate interactions

Adopting a new mobile app for use among all interscholastic coaches and athletes, to limit communication only to team matters, with less reliance on email, phone calls, texting, social media, or other means.

The superintendent said that coaches participated in additional training at pre-season meetings, including expectations for communicating with students and a review of social media policy. The school district is considering options for a new incident reporting system to make it easier for students to report any experiences of bullying, harassment, discrimination, or other inappropriate behavior.

