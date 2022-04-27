fb-pixel Skip to main content

Elderly woman struck and killed in Andover, officials say

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated April 27, 2022, 9 minutes ago

A 78-year-old Andover woman was struck and killed by a car in Andover Wednesday afternoon, the Essex district attorney’s office said.

The woman was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

She was struck at Elm Street and Whittier Street at 4:20 p.m.

The driver, a 21-year-old Milford woman, stayed at the scene after the crash, the statement said.

The crash is under investigation.


Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

