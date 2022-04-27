Elderly woman struck and killed in Andover, officials say

A 78-year-old Andover woman was struck and killed by a car in Andover Wednesday afternoon, the Essex district attorney’s office said.
The woman was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
She was struck at Elm Street and Whittier Street at 4:20 p.m.
The driver, a 21-year-old Milford woman, stayed at the scene after the crash, the statement said.
The crash is under investigation.
