FBI joins search for killer of Concord, N.H., couple shot on hiking trail

Both died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella’s office, which is leading the double murder investigation along with State and Concord police.

Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife, Djeswende Reid, 66, shared a love for the outdoors and were last seen at 2:20 p.m. April 18 heading onto the trail near the Alton Woods apartment complex. They were reported missing by relatives on Wednesday and the couple’s bodies were found on Thursday, officials have said.

Days after a Concord, N.H., couple were last seen heading into the woods for a walk, the FBI is joining state authorities searching for those responsible for murdering Stephen and Djeswende Reid, who were shot to death along the Marsh Loop Trail.

Djeswende and Stephen Reid were shot multiple times sometime last week alongside the Marsh Loop Trail in Concord N.H. (NH AG office) NH AG Office

Now, the nation’s top law enforcement agency is joining the investigation into the murders. Authorities have said the couple did not have a record of domestic tensions between them, nor were they in any disputes with neighbors. Stephen Reid, who was usually accompanied by his wife known to family as Wendy, spent decades overseas working on international humanitarian issues, according to a statement from the family.

Formella’s office said the participation of the FBI was a reflection of the limited resources New Hampshire can bring to some investigations, and that the FBI has been part of other criminal cases in the state.

“We are actively investigating this high priority case with our law enforcement partners, including the FBI,” Formella spokesman Michael Garrity wrote in an e-mail on Wednesday. “New Hampshire is a small state and we regularly work with, and are assisted by, numerous local, state, and federal agencies when it comes to significant homicide investigations.”

Kristen Setera, spokesperson for the Boston FBI office, said in an e-mail Wednesday that New Hampshire authorities requested federal assistance.

“At the request of our law enforcement partners, the FBI is assisting in the investigation. However, we are going to refrain from characterizing the nature of our assistance in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” she wrote, deferring further questions to Formella’s office.

The case has shaken New Hampshire’s capital city, which recorded just seven murders and one attempted murder from 2016 to 2020, according to police data.

Garrity wrote on Tuesday that authorities to date haven’t received “specific information that would lead us to believe that the general public is at risk.”

Nevertheless, Garrity continued, “residents of the area should be vigilant and take normal precautions as they go about their daily lives. Any suspicious behavior or activity should be reported to the Concord Police Department.”

The couple’s bodies were discovered on April 21 in a wooded area in “close proximity” to the Marsh Loop Trail, prosecutors have said, though investigators haven’t disclosed who found them, or precisely when officials believe they were murdered.

The Reids had moved back to New England after Stephen Reid, retired from a career in international development, the family said Monday.

Stephen Reid was a native of Concord, but his humanitarian work brought him to several corners of the world. He joined the Peace Corps out of college, spending four years in West Africa teaching English to middle-schoolers. But it was in Washington, D.C., that he met Djeswende. She was attending college on an athletic scholarship.

Stephen’s career in international development sent him overseas frequently. Djeswende, known as Wendy to friends and family, was often by his side on these far-flung postings.

