Four arrested, 7 injured by BB guns in Springfield, police say

Four suspects, including a 17-year-old boy, were arrested after seven people were shot and injured by BB guns in a drive-by shooting spree through Springfield Tuesday night, police said.

Carlos Fontanez Jr., 23, Orlando Olmeda, 22, and Janelli Berrios, 19, all of Springfield, were each charged with seven counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious damage to a motor vehicle, Springfield police said in a statement.

The 17-year-old boy’s name and charges were not released due to his age.