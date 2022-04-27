Four arrested, 7 injured by BB guns in Springfield, police say

Four suspects, including a 17-year-old boy, were arrested after seven people were shot and injured by BB guns in a drive-by shooting spree through Springfield Tuesday night, police said.
Carlos Fontanez Jr., 23, Orlando Olmeda, 22, and Janelli Berrios, 19, all of Springfield, were each charged with seven counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious damage to a motor vehicle, Springfield police said in a statement.
The 17-year-old boy’s name and charges were not released due to his age.
Police received multiple 911 calls for gunshot victims across the city from drive-by shootings beginning at 8:15 p.m., the statement said. There were multiple shootings from 0-100 on Locust Street, the 500, 600 and 2500 blocks of Main Street, 0-100 on Boylston Street, the 200 block of Fort Pleasant Street and the 600 block of Carew Street.
The victims with ages ranging from their 20s to 50s were treated for minor and severe wounds at Mercy Medical Center and Baystate Medical Center, police said.
Police found the car with the suspects at a gas station on the 1000 block of St. James Avenue and took the suspects into custody, the statement said.
Two BB guns, several loose pellets, a container with 50 additional rounds and an empty container were recovered from the car.
