Groveland receives funding for life-saving fire truck

Groveland has a new fire engine and medical equipment as a result of federal funding.
The town purchased the $586,000 truck and a$17,000 mechanical chest compression system through grants distributed by the state from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
The new fire engine, housed at the South Station at 107 Washington St., will replace an engine truck that had been in service since 1991. In addition to being a fire engine, the new truck is equipped to serve as an ambulance to provide on-scene basic life support, though not to transport patients.
“Approximately 60 percent of the calls fielded in recent years by the Groveland Fire Department are medical calls, and having an engine that is fully equipped to serve as a [Basic Life Support] ambulance will enable us to get vital care to community members more quickly,” said Fire Chief Robert Valentine.
The chest compression device will be used by the department’s first responders in providing CPR.
