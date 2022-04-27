Key witness takes stand in bribery trial of former head of Mashpee Wampanoag tribe

That was only the beginning of a steady stream of cash and gifts, more than $57,000 in all, to Cromwell from Richard Green Beretta Corp., known as RGB Architects, until the casino project came to a halt in 2017, the company’s former president, Joseph Beretta, told jurors.

In July 2014, just two months after the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe signed a contract with a Rhode Island architectural firm to oversee its plans for a $1 billion casino in Taunton, Cedric Cromwell, the tribe’s chairman, asked the company for a $10,000 donation to his reelection campaign, according to testimony Wednesday in Boston’s federal court.

Advertisement

“He asked for, like basketball tickets or football tickets ... a weekend in Boston for his birthday,” along with Bowflex exercise equipment, Beretta told jurors at the bribery trial of Cromwell and David DeQuattro, the architect accused of providing the gifts. At the time, DeQuattro was head of business development at RGB Architects and later became the owner after Beretta retired.

Beretta, who has been given immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony, said he had concerns from the start when DeQuattro told him that Cromwell wanted the $10,000 payment for his political campaign, but didn’t want the money going directly to him from the company. Instead, he said Cromwell directed DeQuattro to send the payment from his personal checking account to a consulting firm owned by Cromwell’s friend.

Beretta said he consulted with two lawyers and told DeQuattro “they don’t recommend doing it.”

“I’m not doing it ... if you do this make sure it’s correct because you don’t need a headache and the chairman [Cromwell] doesn’t need a headache,” he recalled saying.

Beretta said he never discussed with DeQuattro what the money was for or how Cromwell planned to spend it. He said he reimbursed DeQuattro for more than $50,000 in payments to Cromwell from 2014 to 2017 by paying him company bonuses and one-time salary increases.

Advertisement

During cross-examination, however, Beretta acknowledged that he believed the money was a political donation and never discussed the payments with Cromwell. He said he was never told that RGB Architects would lose its lucrative contract with the tribe if he failed to make the payments.

“You never said to David DeQuattro at any time, ‘Go back to Mr. Cromwell and demand that he give a special benefit to RGB for all of these donations, did you?” asked Martin Weinberg, a lawyer who is defending DeQuattro.

“No,” Beretta said.

Cromwell, 56, who lives in Attleboro, is charged with conspiracy to commit extortion, four counts of extortion, conspiracy to commit bribery, and two counts of bribery. DeQuattro, 56, of Warwick, R.I., is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and two counts of bribery.

At the time, Cromwell was also serving as president of the tribe’s five-member gaming authority, which paid the company nearly $5 million under a consulting contract that could be terminated for cause with seven days’ notice or for convenience with a month’s notice.

Prosecutors allege the payments were made in exchange for “favorable action or inaction” on the contract by the tribe’s gaming authority.

But during opening statements, defense lawyers said the payments were legal and there’s no proof that Cromwell did anything in exchange for them.

Beretta testified that he frequently made donations to politicians and universities and hoped that the company’s donation to the tribe would generate more business.

Advertisement

Jurors were shown a text Cromwell sent DeQuattro in May 2017, asking him to pay for a three-night stay at Boston hotel for his birthday.

“Is it possible that you can get me a nice hotel room at the Four Seasons or a suite at the Seaport Hotel?” Cromwell texted. “I’m going to have a special guest with me. Please let me know and Thank You.”

DeQuattro forwarded the message to Beretta, and wrote “u can’t think of this stuff . . . what is next?”

Beretta identified invoices showing that DeQuattro booked Cromwell an executive king suite with a harbor view at the Seaport Hotel and used his company credit card to pay $1,800, covering all but about $600 of the bill.

Beretta also testified that Cromwell asked DeQuattro to get him a Bowflex Revolution home gym in 2016. Beretta said he refused to purchase a new one but arranged to buy a used one on Craigslist for $1,700.

DeQuattro, who was there when it was delivered, told him Cromwell “was not happy that the bike wasn’t new,” Beretta said.





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.