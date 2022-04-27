Lynn man held without bail for shooting in Chelsea

The dangerousness hearing is scheduled for May 2.

Jefferson Barillas was charged with assault with intent to murder a person over 60, assault and battery with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

An 18-year-old Lynn man was held without bail Wednesday, pending a dangerousness hearing, for allegedly shooting a 68-year-old woman in Chelsea last week, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Barillas was arrested in Malden on Wednesday, five days after he opened fire in daylight, and a stray bullet struck the woman near 78 Washington Ave.

Advertisement

She was leaving a tax office and getting into a car when she was hit, officials said.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her arm and chest. We was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment, officials said.

The woman told District Attorney Kevin Hayden that she was worried for her own safety and thankful that children were not in the area when she was shot, the statement said. She was shot in the upper right arm and chest.

“[I]t is literally a miracle that she’s alive,” Hayden said. “She and her family have shown tremendous strength and grace through this matter.”

“Brazen acts like this in broad daylight without any conscience for the safety and welfare of others is completely unacceptable,” Hayden said.





Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.