Man arrested in New York for Pittsfield homicide

Anthony Robertson, 40, of Pittsfield, was arrested at an apartment in Binghamton, N.Y. Tuesday afternoon by US Marshals and Binghamton police on a warrant out of Central Berkshire District Court, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office said in a statement.

A fugitive wanted for the kidnapping and murder of a Pittsfield man in December has been captured in upstate New York, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

He was wanted for the murder of Reymon Delacruz-Batista, who was found dead in Pittsfield State Forest on Dec. 4. He will be returned to Massachusetts to be arraigned, officials said.

Robertson is the fourth person authorities have arrested while investigating the death of Delacruz-Batista, a 32-year-old Pittsfield man, whose body was found by hunters around 5:10 a.m. in Pittsfield State Forest on Dec. 4. The state medical examiner’s office determined that Delacruz-Batista died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

“I thank all of the law enforcement agencies working on this investigation for the diligence and ultimately bringing the suspects into custody,” Harrington said in a statement. “Collectively, we remain dedicated to finding and holding the perpetrators of this homicide accountable.”

Advertisement

Robertson is facing charges of murder, kidnapping, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony, the statement said.

Three others are already in custody on charges Jamel Nicholson, 33, was arrested by Pittsfield police on Feb. 20; Naquan Miller, 42, was arrested in North Adams on March 18 by the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force; and Timothy McFadden, 34, was arrested March 30 in the Bronx, N.Y., by US Marshals, the statement said. Nicholson, Miller, and McFadden were all ordered to be held without bail, the statement said.

Robertson was also wanted for a supervised release violation issued by the US District Court in Springfield, Mass., the US Marshals office said in a statement that was distributed by State Police. Robertson was convicted in federal court in 2019 for failing to register as a sex offender, the statement said. He is a Level 3 sex offender in Massachusetts and New York, the statement said.

Advertisement

The investigation into Delacruz-Batista’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police detectives at 413-499-1112.





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.