Man shot to death near Trotter Elementary School in Roxbury

The Trotter School was put into “safe mode” during the shooting and subsequent investigation, Long said.

Shortly after 11:40 a.m., a person was reported shot at the intersection of Wabeno and Wyoming streets, said acting Police Commissioner Gregory Long. Officers arrived to find a man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

A man in his mid-50s was shot and killed one block away from the Trotter Elementary School in Roxbury on Wednesday morning, police said.

“We’ve cleared the area and there’s no threat to the school, but out of an abundance of caution, the school remains on safe mode,” he said at a news conference outside the school. In the distance, a woman wailed uncontrollably.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said his office was working with police to investigate the shooting, and expressed his dismay that the attack happened so close to hundreds of children.

“It’s sad and disheartening to arrive on scene and look across the street at a school and see a bunch of kids in safe mode staring out the window, wondering what’s going on,” he said. “These sorts of matters require more than just a police response, and more than just a response from our office. We need a response from our community and our citizens to really help bring [the offenders] to justice.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the homicide unit at 617-343-4470.

