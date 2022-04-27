Marshfield Town Meeting approves site, funds for new dog park

Town Meeting on April 25 approved both a new location for a dog park and $175,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to help build it.
The money will be added to a $225,000 grant from the Stanton Foundation, which funds dog parks around the country, and private contributions.
The park will be built on town-owned property between Roche Bros. supermarket and the Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield, near the previously planned spot off Proprietor’s Drive.
The new location — which had been a commuter bus lot — is similar in size to the old one, but flatter and with shade trees and existing parking.
According to the Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park, the change will lower the cost of creating the park and make it happen sooner.
“The process to get the dog park project kicked off has had many unexpected twists, but this new parcel will put us closer than ever to breaking ground,” the group said on its website.
