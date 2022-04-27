Marshfield Town Meeting approves site, funds for new dog park

Town Meeting on April 25 approved both a new location for a dog park and $175,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to help build it.

The money will be added to a $225,000 grant from the Stanton Foundation, which funds dog parks around the country, and private contributions.

The park will be built on town-owned property between Roche Bros. supermarket and the Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield, near the previously planned spot off Proprietor’s Drive.