Mass. House passes nearly $50 billion budget; top official calls it “a once-in-a-generation opportunity”

The budget also includes a series of pay raises for judges and makes policy changes such as prohibiting marriages for minors.

The budget would increase spending across an array of programs, funneling dollars into child care worker salaries, a free school meals initiative, and a proposal to eliminate the costs incarcerated people or their families pay for phone calls, among other things.

Flush with cash from better-than-expected tax revenues, the Massachusetts House Wednesday night unanimously passed a $49.7 billion spending plan that represents a commitment to “investing in the state’s middle class,” according to the chamber’s budget chief.

The final product notably did not include a tax relief component that business groups and Governor Charlie Baker have been pushing in recent weeks.

This budget “presents the Commonwealth with a unique opportunity to be forward-thinking while solving some immediate needs by investing in the middle class as we start to tackle challenges the post-COVID world has created,” House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz said as he presented the budget earlier this week. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that allows us to build for a better future.”

Over three days, lawmakers deliberated — mostly in private — over 1,521 amendments filed to the spending bill, rejecting tax relief proposals and agreeing to millions in extra spending.

Rather than debating each one in public on its merits, the amendments were mostly passed — or discarded — in consolidated groups such as education and social services, health and human services and elder affairs, and public safety and judiciary.

The budget package, which increases spending by nearly $1.4 billion more than the governor’s plan, does not include a tax relief component, which the two-term Republican said would give nearly $700 million back to taxpayers in the form of new tax breaks and other reforms.

Baker’s proposal, which he had been pressing ahead of the House’s debate, is backed by business leaders and was filed as a bill separate from his budget proposal. It is up for consideration by the Joint Committee on Revenue where House chairman Representative Mark Cusack, said the proposal is “obviously still alive,”

The state budget’s approval in the House is only one step in a winding process to finalize a spending plan of Massachusetts residents’ money before the next fiscal year begins on July 1. The Senate will soon propose and pass its own budget, prompting a series of negotiations between the chambers until they reach a compromise measure.

Once they do, the bill will head to the governor’s desk, where he can sign it into law or veto all or part of it, among other options.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.