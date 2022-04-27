Mass. lawmaker charged with drunken driving; blood alcohol level was four times legal limit, police say

Shortly after noon Wednesday, he voted on an amendment to the House’s state budget proposal, which lawmakers have been debating since Monday. It was unclear if LeBoeuf voted from within the chamber or remotely.

State Police said in a report filed in Quincy District Court that LeBoeuf’s blood alcohol level was tested twice and registered at 0.329 and 0.317, roughly four times the legal limit of 0.08. LeBoeuf, 32, was released on personal recognizance following his arraignment Wednesday on charges of operation under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

QUINCY — State Representative David H. A. LeBoeuf, a two-term Worcester Democrat, was arrested late Tuesday on drunken driving charges, according to police.

Advertisement

LeBoeuf did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lawmakers had held their final roll call vote at the State House just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

State Police said they had received multiple calls shortly before 10:30 p.m. of a black SUV traveling erratically on the southbound side of Route 93 before the vehicle pulled off onto the Burgin Parkway ramp with a flat tire.

It’s unclear from where LeBoeuf was traveling when troopers said they found his 2014 black Ford Escape smoking and with a missing tire on Burgin Parkway in Quincy.

LeBoeuf told a trooper he “was coming from Massachusetts,” heading home, and that he had nothing to drink earlier in the evening, according to a police report. When asked where he believed he was, LeBoeuf told a trooper “Newton,” according to police.

Troopers said LeBoeuf’s speech was slurred and that there was an “overwhelmingly smell” of alcohol when he opened his car window. Police said troopers ultimately removed LeBoeuf from his SUV, and that he stumbled and swayed during field sobriety tests.

During an inventory of his car, police said they found nine empty nip bottles of Dr. McGillicuddy’s and two cans of wine in the cupholders — one empty and the other half full, according to the report.

Advertisement

LeBoeuf is due back in court in June. LeBoeuf, a Harvard and Clark University grad who was first elected to his seat in 2018, serves on four legislative committees. He works as a small business “education advisor,” according to his official legislative profile.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.