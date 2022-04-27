Newton launches search for interim school superintendent

The Newton School Committee will be spending the next months seeking an interim successor for Superintendent David Fleishman, who is leaving the district at the end of the academic year.

Fleishman, who has led Newton’s schools for 12 years, has said he will take over Jewish Vocational Service in Boston. Fleishman earned nearly $355,000 in 2021 and is the city’s highest-paid public employee.

Newton’s Public Schools serve about 11,700 students, with roughly 2,100 full-time staff and 400 part-time employees. About 2,200 workers are members of the Newton Teachers Association, which is the city’s largest union.