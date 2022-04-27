Newton launches search for interim school superintendent

The Newton School Committee will be spending the next months seeking an interim successor for Superintendent David Fleishman, who is leaving the district at the end of the academic year.
Fleishman, who has led Newton’s schools for 12 years, has said he will take over Jewish Vocational Service in Boston. Fleishman earned nearly $355,000 in 2021 and is the city’s highest-paid public employee.
Newton’s Public Schools serve about 11,700 students, with roughly 2,100 full-time staff and 400 part-time employees. About 2,200 workers are members of the Newton Teachers Association, which is the city’s largest union.
School Committee chairwoman Tamika Olszewski will appoint a small working group to identify prospective interim superintendent candidates and recommend finalists to the School Committee for interviews, according to a statement that was sent to families April 12.
“Conservatively, we expect that the interim superintendent will be hired for at least one year, giving us sufficient time for the much more comprehensive process of finding the district’s next superintendent,” the statement said.
There will be opportunities for community feedback when finalists are selected, the statement said, and before the School Committee votes on an interim superintendent.
“The superintendent search process will likely overlap during the later phases of the interim search process. We will provide additional details once they become available,” the statement said.
