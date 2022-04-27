Newton mayor encourages residents to compost food waste

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller is encouraging residents to compost their food waste and cut down on disposing of it in their household trash.

In Newton, residents can do so in their backyards, or drop it off for free at the city’s Resource Recovery Center at 115 Rumford Ave., according to Fuller. They can also join the city’s curbside pickup service for food waste.

“Food scraps can and should be composted to create dirt that can grow more food, a virtuous cycle,” Fuller said. “Food waste does not have to be thrown out with the garbage.”