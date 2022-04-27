Newton mayor encourages residents to compost food waste

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller is encouraging residents to compost their food waste and cut down on disposing of it in their household trash.
In Newton, residents can do so in their backyards, or drop it off for free at the city’s Resource Recovery Center at 115 Rumford Ave., according to Fuller. They can also join the city’s curbside pickup service for food waste.
“Food scraps can and should be composted to create dirt that can grow more food, a virtuous cycle,” Fuller said. “Food waste does not have to be thrown out with the garbage.”
In 2019, the city hired Black Earth Compost to provide weekly curbside collection of food waste such as fruits, vegetables, and meat. Newton currently has more than 2,500 households that are subscribed to the service, according to Fuller. The food waste is picked up on the same day as the city’s trash and recycling.
The cost is $60 for six months, plus a one-time starter kit cost of $34, that includes a 13-gallon lockable cart and two rolls of compostable liner bags. Search “compost pickup” on the city’s website for more information
“Composting and organics collection plays a key role in keeping valuable materials out of landfills,” Fuller said. “Simultaneously, compost improves or maintains high quality soil, helps grow healthy plants, reduces the use of fertilizer and pesticides, improves water quality, and protects the environment.”
More information about composting options in Newton can be found online at newtonma.gov. Click on the “Government” link, then on “Public Works.” Select “Composting” under the heading “Sustainable Materials Management.”
