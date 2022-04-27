‘No one will help us’: Families displaced by fire struggle to find housing

Sanon Belizaire, 50, didn’t think anything could be as traumatic as witnessing her home disappear that afternoon, on April 7 . But for her family and some 30 others displaced by the fire — many of them Haitian-born — the search for a new place to live in the weeks since the blaze has been agonizing: a blur of unanswered telephone calls, dashed hopes, and constant uncertainty.

But by the time smoke billowed down the hallway of her Blue Hill Avenue apartment, it was too late. She and her 29-year-old son, Clemente, groped through the gray for a few essentials — wallet, driver’s license, passport — and staggered outside to watch as the flames swallowed her home, the only place she’d known since immigrating to the United States from Haiti over a decade ago.

If she’d known the fire was coming, Marie Jeanne Sanon Belizaire would have grabbed an extra set of clothes. An extra pair of shoes. An extra anything.

“They don’t make it easy,” she said Tuesday, turning to a Creole translator to explain the seemingly endless cycle of calls to various city housing agencies, each one a dead end. “No one will help us. They call us every day, but they give us nothing.”

Hands buried in the pockets of a light winter jacket, Sanon Belizaire sat in a conference room at the Mattapan Community Health Center between Clemente and her husband, 52-year-old Etrange Sanon. They were joined by members of two other Haitian families, all six wearing the only clothing they owned, gathered around a table to try to figure out what to do next.

Each of the families said they had received an initial call from a city housing agency, but struggled to understand who was speaking, where they were from, and what was required of them. They tried their best to express their needs in broken English, but finished the call confused, with far more questions than answers. When they tried to call back and follow up, they were sent to voicemail, or else passed from city employee to city employee, each one with just as little information as the last.

“They keep asking for things we don’t know or don’t understand, and creating panic for no reason,” Sanon said.

In partnership with the city, the Red Cross paid for roughly two weeks of housing at the Comfort Inn in Randolph for residents who were unable to stay with friends or family in the immediate aftermath of the fire. But on Tuesday, the money ran out and most families were forced to leave the hotel.

“They told us not to leave anything, because at 11 a.m. our cards will stop working and we cannot get back in,” said Philippe Martineau, a longtime neighbor of the Sanons who sat opposite them in the conference room, rubbing his temples.

“We’re paying out of pocket to stay an extra day, but tomorrow, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” said Gladys Phanor, who lives with Martineau. “The money is finished.”

Rosie Belizaire-Laurent (right) walked over to talk to her former neighbors Etrange Sanon and his wife, Marie Jeanne Sanon Belizaire, as they sat in their car in a parking lot. Belizaire-Laurent was displaced by the same fire and was also ready to spend the night in the same parking lot with her two college-aged children. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Sylvestri Nivose, another neighbor, was able to pay for an extra week at the hotel after some administrators at the Mattahunt Elementary School, where his children go, chipped in to help. But he doesn’t know where his family will go next. On Tuesday night, the Sanon family prepared to sleep in their car in a Hyde Park parking lot, sitting upright and squeezed together among the last of their belongings.

“I know it’s not a perfect solution, but the Red Cross unfortunately doesn’t have the ability to just get a hotel to not charge for a room,” said Kelly Isenor, one of the Red Cross workers who responded to the fire. “There’s so much more need than resources, but the immediate need in those first hours is where we have to focus our efforts.”

In the best scenarios, displaced individuals can stay with friends or family until they get back on their feet, Isenor said. But the social networks of immigrant families are often densely packed into a few buildings or blocks. Nearly everyone the Sanons know lived in their building. Sanon Belizaire’s sister Rosie lost her home to the fire, as did her cousin Francklin.

And relatives elsewhere often live two or three families to a unit, with no space to accommodate extra bodies. One man, who spent the afternoon with his wife in the parking lot near the Sanons, said he was planning to sleep on his sister’s kitchen floor. But not every family is so lucky.

“If I had friends or family, I would have gone to them already,” Nivose said. “With little children, it’s difficult.”

In addition to paying for emergency housing, the city also provides displaced families with $4,500 to help pay for moving costs and a security deposit on their new home. A spokeswoman for the city said that within the first two weeks, families are supposed to receive a call from the Office of Housing Stability, Office of Neighborhood Services, or Neighborhood of Affordable Housing (NOAH), a nonprofit in East Boston that partners with the city.

In theory, staff from one of those three agencies pick up where the Red Cross leaves off, partnering with families to help them identify possible new homes and smooth their transition. But language barriers and a tight housing market can pose a major challenge, causing delays that far surpass the length of a family’s emergency stay.

“There are just so many cases, and they’re all Haitian [Creole]-speaking,” said Caroline Arteaga, one of several case managers at NOAH who works primarily with Spanish-speaking clients. “We only have one person who speaks Creole, so it takes time.”

Even without the demand for language services, NOAH staff are already tasked with high caseloads, sometimes with two or three families in one case, making it impossible to reach out to them more than a couple of times a week. While case managers do their best to identify affordable units, “the rent is too high in Boston for anyone to secure an apartment,” Arteaga said.

“They usually have to room with other people or rent from friends and family,” she said. “So it’s just really hard. It takes a lot longer than you would imagine, and [emergency] funding runs out.”

Martineau said his family can’t afford most apartments that are available. Rent on Blue Hill Avenue was $1,200, but none of the two-bedroom units he’s found are less than $2,300. Etrange Sanon, Sanon Belizaire’s husband, finally found an affordable two-bedroom apartment near Ashmont, but said he doesn’t know how to move forward without the $4,500 stipend from the city.

“They said they needed to get a translator and never called back. They told us they would provide us money, but when I tried to reach them again, I couldn’t get in touch with anybody,” he said. “We lost everything, but there’s no availability if you don’t have connections.”

Sanon Belizaire’s sister Rosie Belizaire-Laurent is one of many people displaced by the fire who fear the city’s inconsistent outreach may be a sign of discrimination.

The three-story brick building on Blue Hill Avenue was rendered uninhabitable after it caught fire on April 7, displacing the families who lived there. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“Everything is on my back. I need help. I need a place,” said Belizaire-Laurent, a widow who is the sole supporter of her two children in college. Parked next to her sister, Belizaire-Laurent prepared to sleep in her car Tuesday night after another day without a clear answer from the local housing agencies. “I wonder if it’s because of our color?” she said.

A spokeswoman for the mayor’s office said Wednesday that the city’s liaisons to Mattapan and the Haitian community have reached out to the families.

Community organizers are stepping up where they can. As the three families left the Health Center Tuesday, an outreach worker slipped each one a gift card to buy dinner. On Friday afternoon, middle- and high-schoolers from the Mattapan Teen Center are organizing a bake sale in Almont Park to raise money for clothing, bedsheets, and groceries for the families.

For now, Belizaire-Laurent, the Sanons, and other displaced families are living out of their cars, hoping someone will answer their calls.

Last Sunday, another fire struck Mattapan, displacing 17 more people.

Each day, housing workers watch their caseload — and the cost of housing — rise. And each night until a solution is found, Marie Jeanne Sanon Belizaire climbs back inside her car, wishing she’d grabbed an extra set of anything.

Jessica Rinaldi of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.