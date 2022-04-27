Former Mass. corrections officer arrested in connection with 1988 murder of 11-year-old girl in Lawrence

In a briefing at his office, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said the alleged killer, Marvin “Skip” McClendon Jr., 74, of Bremen, Ala., was arrested in that state and will appear in court in Massachusetts at a later date. It wasn’t clear if McClendon had hired a lawyer.

SALEM — A former Massachusetts corrections officer was arrested Tuesday in Alabama on charges of killing 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay, who was found stabbed to death at an old railway yard in Lawrence in 1988, officials said Wednesday.

A photo of Melissa Tremblay, found murdered in Lawrence in 1988. Authorities announced Wednesday that the case had been solved.

Blodgett said Tremblay’s body was discovered Sept. 12, 1988, in the old Boston & Maine Railway Yard in Lawrence. She’d been stabbed to death, he said, and then her body was run over by a train car, causing her left leg to be amputated.

Officials said McClendon wasn’t working as a corrections officer at the time of the murder but worked three separate stints with the Department of Correction between 1970 and 2002, for a total of about 20 years in state government. He also worked in carpentry in Lawrence, authorities said.

Blodgett said police learned Tremblay had accompanied her mother and mother’s boyfriend to a Lawrence social club the day before, and that she played in the adjacent neighborhoods while the two adults remained inside the establishment. She was last seen by a railroad employee and pizza delivery driver during the late afternoon hours, Blodgett said.

“Over the years, scores of witnesses, suspects, and persons of interest were interviewed by police,” Blodgett said. “Evidence recovered from the victim’s body was instrumental in solving this case.”

Blodgett declined to detail the evidence allegedly tying McClendon to the crime, but he said evidence revealed McClendon lived in Chelmsford in 1988 and had multiple ties to Lawrence, including that he worked and “frequented establishments” in the city, including the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Salem Street.

“Melissa has never been forgotten,” Blodgett said, praising investigators for their “tireless pursuit of justice” for her.

Asked what led investigators to McClendon, Blodgett said only that “the evidence” led to his arrest.

“The evidence will absolutely be given to you in greater detail once he’s arraigned,” Blodgett said. “I can’t say if he was surprised when he was interviewed in Alabama. I will tell you that he has been a person of interest for a period of time. ... We believe we have the right person.”

Blodgett said the Massachusetts DOC provided assistance in the probe.

“This case has been pursued, I would suggest to you, in a very diligent fashion since 1988, since we discovered her body,” he said, adding that his staffers have indicated Tremblay’s family is “very relieved and very happy that the police involved in this matter never gave up their pursuit of justice for Melissa.”

He said the arrest of McClendon is a welcome development.

“I can’t even express how gratified we are in this office that we are able to pursue justice for any family,” Blodgett said. “And it is extremely gratifying that after all these years of never giving up, we believe we have the right suspect.”

Asked if he had a message to anyone who thinks they can get away with murder in his county, Blodgett was blunt.

“My message is, don’t think you can do that,” he said. “Because we’ll [make] every effort to find someone who’s murdered a loved one. We’ll [make] every effort that we have to to pursue justice. And we’ll do everything we can within our power using every resource to bring justice to victims.”

Blodgett’s words were echoed by Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque.

“I can’t imagine what that was like for the family going through that all these years,” Vasque told reporters. “For them, it was all about wanting to get justice for her particularly and then, obviously, the family, so a very difficult situation.”

Vasque also said it was upsetting to know McClendon had been living freely in Alabama.

The chief said it made him “mad that [McClendon] was able to go about his business all these years and live a life when one was taken tragically from an 11-year old girl.”

A request for comment was sent late Wednesday morning to a Massachusetts DOC spokesperson. Massachusetts comptroller records show McClendon retired from state service on July 4, 2002 and collects a monthly pension of $3,040.

