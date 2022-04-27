Scathing investigation prompts Boston superintendent to recommend closing ‘failed’ Mission Hill School

“As an educator for over 30 years, it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to read,” said Cassellius in an interview with the Globe earlier Wednesday, noting that most of the misconduct preceded her tenure. “It is important that we’re holding ourselves accountable right now and validating these families who have had pain for many many years and beginning the healing process.”

In response, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius recommended at a Boston School Committee meeting Wednesday night that the city close the school after the academic year ends in June. The 189-page report by the law firm Hinckley Allen also suggested school employees put their own-self interests before that of children, including using a separate email server and deleting at least three key employee email accounts while the school was under investigation.

Boston’s Mission Hill K-8 School endangered and failed children for years by overlooking allegations of sexual abuse and bullying and neglecting special-needs students, a scathing investigative report released Wednesday found.

Cassellius said the report will prompt district reforms, including greater oversight over autonomous pilot schools such as Mission Hill to ensure these schools, which have greater freedom over curriculum and hiring, are following necessary rules.

The seven-month investigation’s damning findings include a “cult-like” climate at the academically struggling school and an intolerance of dissent. Concluding the school has “little culture worth saving,” the report served to validate employees and families who had reported incidents of harm to children and ostracization from the school’s leadership.

The team of lawyers found, through 65 interviews and 2 million documents, “a picture of a failed school, one that largely hid behind its autonomous status and the philosophical ideals of [its founder and former leaders], often to the detriment of the Boston Public School students it served.”

Mayor Michelle Wu said she was “devastated” to learn about the abuse at the school.

“While closure is never an easy decision, in this case, it is the right one,” Wu said in a statement. “During this period of transition for BPS, I am committed to building a leadership team and a culture that brings accountability to every level of the district and ensures no child ever experiences violence in our schools.”

The report also adds official findings to the debate that has swirled around the Mission Hill’s status since its two co-principals were placed on leave in August over the investigation, with the school’s defenders repeatedly testifying at Boston School Committee that the district has destabilized the school. (The report is called “Phase I,” as investigators are still looking deeper into email issues and who was responsible for which failures.)

“It feels like the district made this decision [to close the school] last August and spent this year finding the justification for it,” said Allison Cox, co-chair of the school’s governing board and a parent of two Mission Hill students. “That is not to say that there are not students who experienced harm but there is an awful lot of good at Mission Hill that they’ve refused to acknowledge exists and worked very hard to stamp out.”

The potential closure of Mission Hill means that its roughly 200 students in kindergarten through eighth grade will need to find new schools for next year, after the district has already held two rounds of school assignments. A BPS official said the district has identified 350 to 400 seats at high-quality schools within a 1.5-mile radius of Mission Hill School. BPS is planning several meetings with Mission Hill families. The Boston School Committee could vote on Cassellius’ recommendation to close the school as early as next week.

The report revealed that the school’s problems responding to allegations of sexual abuse of students were far more pervasive, and endangered far more children, than a case that made headlines in August. That’s when BPS reached its largest settlement in a decade — $650,000 — with five Mission Hill families who sued over their six young children’s reports of repeated sexual abuse by the same student and alleged the school failed to adequately act, enabling the abuse to continue.

“My clients’ interest from the get-go was about having some accountability for what was going on and the lack of responsiveness from the administration about their concerns, which were not being taken seriously,” said Dan Heffernan, the lawyer for the five families. “It’s validating that the suit they brought has been a catalyst to reform and will hopefully bring about systemic changes.”

The report points to some institutional failings by Boston Public Schools, but lays much of the blame for the school’s problems on a former principal it calls “MH Admin 3,” whose tenure coincided with former principal Ayla Gavins. Gavins, who no longer works for BPS, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Gavins “cultivated and tolerated culture of pervasive indifference to sexual misconduct, bullying and bias-based conduct and toward rules, regulations and policies, and created a climate of hostility and intimidation toward parents and staff who questioned or disagreed with that culture,” undermining student safety, according to the report.

During Gavins’ 12-year tenure, which ended in summer 2019, the school “hid behind lofty goals of social justice and social-emotional growth for students while failing to deliver basic academic and safety services to its students,” the report said.

For example, the student at the heart of the lawsuit, identified in court records as “A.J.,” who allegedly inappropriately touched and digitally penetrated fellow students from 2014 to 2018. The report says Gavins told parents who complained they should “pull their own kids out,” and that A.J. “had a right to be” at the school. A staffer recalled hearing Gavins say that parents were “organizing against” A.J., and other loyal employees also voiced concerns that the student would be stigmatized and criminalized because he was Black, the report says.

Mission Hill School records contained only a handful of incident reports about A.J.’s sexualized conduct, the investigation found, while internal documents, emails, notes, and summaries showed allegations of sexual misconduct with at least 11 different students.

“But for complaining parents, the over 30 separate incidents of sexual behavior required firm action, regardless of one’s race or socioeconomic status,” the report says.

The school’s handling of A.J.’s sexual conduct “exemplify the tension between the Mission Hill School’s public commitment to serving young students of color and its underlying obligation as a public school to protect the well-being of all its students.”

Investigators found 102 documented incidents of sexually inappropriate behaviors by students from September 2013 to February 2021. Of those, only 45 were recorded on official incident reports.

In another instance of sexual misconduct involving students, Gavins “vigorously defended” an accused student, arguing to a parent that the student “could not have intended to sexually assault” someone because “research shows” that children “cannot have sexual intent,” the report says.

The school also failed to properly provide special-education services, investigators found.

“In many ways, the School’s deeply-held belief that each child is special and learns at their own pace, is diametrically opposed to delivering special needs services that distinguish the child, and at times pull them out, of the general academic setting,” the report says. “This led to failures to diagnose serious learning challenges, such as dyslexia, and to disregard illiteracy in older students.”

Because Gavins created a culture of “blind devotion,” the school’s cultural problems have persisted even since her departure, investigators found.

“The current educational climate of Mission Hill School reflects the same tensions and deleterious cultural values that defined [Gavin’s] tenure,” the report says, “and allowed troubling patterns of unsafe sexual behavior, bullying, and physical violence to continue unabated.”

The Great Divide is an investigative team that explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide.





Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com.