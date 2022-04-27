fb-pixel Skip to main content
🏘️ 💰 Sticker shock with Providence’s home values

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated April 27, 2022, 1 hour ago
The Elmhurst neighborhood of Providence.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Providence’s new property assessments are in, and you might want to get prepared for sticker shock.

The value of nearly every type of home or office building is on the rise, which means there’s a good chance that you’ll be paying more in property taxes, according to Mayor Jorge Elorza.

Here’s one startling stat: In 2021, the average assessed value of a single-family home in nine of the city’s 15 City Council districts (we call them wards) was less than $200,000. In 2022, there are zero wards where the average single-family home value is less than $200,000.

One piece of good news for single-family homeowners: Because the city has to stay in compliance with a state law that caps the annual tax increase at 4 percent, the average person is actually going to see a $306 tax reduction. Owners of rental properties, on the other hand, are going to see larger increases.

Here’s a breakdown of average assessed single-family home values in each of Providence’s 15 wards in 2021 and 2022, according to data from the city.

Ward 1

Neighborhoods: Fox Point, College Hill, Wayland, Downtown

2021: $663,617

2022: $844,829

Ward 2

Neighborhoods: Blackstone, College Hill, Wayland

2021: $731,137

2022: $945,120

Ward 3

Neighborhoods: Summit, Mount Hope, Blackstone

2021: $428,069

2022: $581,269

Ward 4

Neighborhood: North End (Charles)

2021: $184,908

2022: $261,037

Ward 5

Neighborhoods: Mount Pleasant, Elmhurst

2021: $219,283

2022: $305,249

Ward 6

Neighborhoods: Manton, Mount Pleasant

2021: $174,844

2022: $254,193

Ward 7

Neighborhoods: Silver Lake, Hartford

2021: $174,359

2022: $263,112

Ward 8

Neighborhoods: Elmwood, South Elmwood, Reservoir Triangle, West End

2021: $169,797

2022: $255,315

Ward 9

Neighborhoods: Elmwood, South Elmwood

2021: $183,240

2022: $273,607

Ward 10

Neighborhoods: Washington Park, Lower South Providence

2021: $166,728

2022: $262,832

Ward 11

Neighborhoods: Upper South Providence, West End

2021: $174,378

2022: $263,696

Ward 12

Neighborhoods: Smith Hill, Downtown, Valley, Elmhurst

2021: $227,582

2022: $320,107

Ward 13

Neighborhoods: Federal Hill, West End

2021: $259,350

2022: $393,890

Ward 14

Neighborhoods: Elmhurst, Wanskuck

2021: $195,277

2022: $279,862

Ward 15

Neighborhoods: Olneyville, Valley, Manton, Silver Lake

2021: $167,536

2022: $256,357

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

