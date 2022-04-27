🏘️ 💰 Sticker shock with Providence’s home values

Providence’s new property assessments are in, and you might want to get prepared for sticker shock.

The value of nearly every type of home or office building is on the rise, which means there’s a good chance that you’ll be paying more in property taxes, according to Mayor Jorge Elorza.

Here’s one startling stat: In 2021, the average assessed value of a single-family home in nine of the city’s 15 City Council districts (we call them wards) was less than $200,000. In 2022, there are zero wards where the average single-family home value is less than $200,000.