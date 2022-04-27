🏘️ 💰 Sticker shock with Providence’s home values

Providence’s new property assessments are in, and you might want to get prepared for sticker shock.
The value of nearly every type of home or office building is on the rise, which means there’s a good chance that you’ll be paying more in property taxes, according to Mayor Jorge Elorza.
Here’s one startling stat: In 2021, the average assessed value of a single-family home in nine of the city’s 15 City Council districts (we call them wards) was less than $200,000. In 2022, there are zero wards where the average single-family home value is less than $200,000.
One piece of good news for single-family homeowners: Because the city has to stay in compliance with a state law that caps the annual tax increase at 4 percent, the average person is actually going to see a $306 tax reduction. Owners of rental properties, on the other hand, are going to see larger increases.
Here’s a breakdown of average assessed single-family home values in each of Providence’s 15 wards in 2021 and 2022, according to data from the city.
Ward 1
Neighborhoods: Fox Point, College Hill, Wayland, Downtown
2021: $663,617
2022: $844,829
Ward 2
Neighborhoods: Blackstone, College Hill, Wayland
2021: $731,137
2022: $945,120
Ward 3
Neighborhoods: Summit, Mount Hope, Blackstone
2021: $428,069
2022: $581,269
Ward 4
Neighborhood: North End (Charles)
2021: $184,908
2022: $261,037
Ward 5
Neighborhoods: Mount Pleasant, Elmhurst
2021: $219,283
2022: $305,249
Ward 6
Neighborhoods: Manton, Mount Pleasant
2021: $174,844
2022: $254,193
Ward 7
Neighborhoods: Silver Lake, Hartford
2021: $174,359
2022: $263,112
Ward 8
Neighborhoods: Elmwood, South Elmwood, Reservoir Triangle, West End
2021: $169,797
2022: $255,315
Ward 9
Neighborhoods: Elmwood, South Elmwood
2021: $183,240
2022: $273,607
Ward 10
Neighborhoods: Washington Park, Lower South Providence
2021: $166,728
2022: $262,832
Ward 11
Neighborhoods: Upper South Providence, West End
2021: $174,378
2022: $263,696
Ward 12
Neighborhoods: Smith Hill, Downtown, Valley, Elmhurst
2021: $227,582
2022: $320,107
Ward 13
Neighborhoods: Federal Hill, West End
2021: $259,350
2022: $393,890
Ward 14
Neighborhoods: Elmhurst, Wanskuck
2021: $195,277
2022: $279,862
Ward 15
Neighborhoods: Olneyville, Valley, Manton, Silver Lake
2021: $167,536
2022: $256,357
