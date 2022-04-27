Suspicious deaths in Gorham, N.H., under investigation

Authorities in Gorham, N.H., were investigating two suspicious deaths on Wednesday morning, as questions continue to swirl about the fatal shootings last week of a retired couple in Concord, N.H.

State Attorney General John M. Formella’s office confirmed the Gorham deaths in a statement Wednesday. No information was released about the victims.

“New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes and Gorham Police Chief Adam Marsh announce that officials are responding to two suspicious deaths in Gorham, New Hampshire,” the statement said. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”