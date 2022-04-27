fb-pixel Skip to main content

Suspicious deaths in Gorham, N.H., under investigation

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated April 27, 2022, 14 minutes ago

Authorities in Gorham, N.H., were investigating two suspicious deaths on Wednesday morning, as questions continue to swirl about the fatal shootings last week of a retired couple in Concord, N.H.

State Attorney General John M. Formella’s office confirmed the Gorham deaths in a statement Wednesday. No information was released about the victims.

“New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes and Gorham Police Chief Adam Marsh announce that officials are responding to two suspicious deaths in Gorham, New Hampshire,” the statement said. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

The Gorham case comes as state and FBI officials continue to investigate the murders of Djeswende P. Reid, 66, and her husband, Stephen L. Reid, 67, who were both found dead last Thursday on the Marsh Loop Trail, a 1.5-mile hike within the wetlands of the Broken Ground trail system in Concord.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

